AI Tool Reduces Serious Complications and Readmissions After Colorectal Cancer Surgery

Readmissions and complications after colorectal cancer surgery remain a major challenge for both patients and healthcare systems. More...

These setbacks increase suffering, prolong recovery, and result in high treatment costs. Early interventions are critical, yet current approaches often fail to provide adequate support for the most vulnerable patients. Now, a new study has demonstrated that advanced digital tools can significantly reduce complications and readmissions after surgery for colorectal cancer.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen (Copenhagen, Denmark), in collaboration with the Center for Surgical Science at Zealand University Hospital (Koge, Denmark), have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to support treatment planning. The tool, built using Danish health registry data, predicts one-year survival for patients after colorectal cancer surgery. It helps guide preoperative training, nutritional support, and post-operative treatment needs, ensuring more personalized patient care.

In a trial of the AI system, 1,000 patients at Zealand University Hospital were divided into risk groups and assigned tailored treatment plans inspired by the PREHAB project. The AI system integrated seamlessly into clinical workflows, providing input on patient management before and after surgery.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Medicine, revealed that patients supported by the AI tool had 32–36% fewer complications after surgery, alongside a 35% reduction in hospital readmissions. The improvements were most notable among patients with the highest risks. These outcomes confirm the ability of the tool to enhance clinical decision-making while lowering the strain on healthcare services.

The research also suggests that the tool could save the healthcare system approximately DKK 18,000 per patient by reducing the need for additional care. Importantly, the researchers plan to expand its use to other types of cancer surgeries, including lung, kidney, bladder, and ovarian cancer. This highlights its potential to become a versatile resource in oncology.

“Complications after surgery are often a major issue for patients undergoing colorectal cancer operations,” said Ismail Gögenur, Clinical Professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen. “We are therefore very pleased to see how the AI tool has reduced both the number of complicated cases and the number of readmissions – especially because the trend shows that it is the most vulnerable patients that are doing better.”

