AI Tool Reduces Serious Complications and Readmissions After Colorectal Cancer Surgery

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- Time-Released Gel Eliminates Residual Brain Tumor Cells Post Resection
- Handheld Sensor Could Replace Blood Tests for Health Monitoring
- 3D-Printed Carbon Nanotube Sensors to Enable Smart Health Monitoring
- Wearable ‘Microscope in a Bandage’ Fastens Wound Healing
- Virus Cocktail to Combat Superbugs Offers New Precision Medicine Approach for Hospitals Battling AMR
- Diamond-Titanium Device Paves Way for Smart Implants that Warn of Disease Progression
- 3D Printable Bio-Active Glass Could Serve as Bone Replacement Material
- Micro Imaging Device Paired with Endoscope Spots Cancers at Earlier Stage
- Spider-Inspired Magnetic Soft Robots to Perform Minimally Invasive GI Tract Procedures
- AI Spine Model Could Reduce Surgical Risks
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- Time-Released Gel Eliminates Residual Brain Tumor Cells Post Resection
- Handheld Sensor Could Replace Blood Tests for Health Monitoring
- 3D-Printed Carbon Nanotube Sensors to Enable Smart Health Monitoring
- Wearable ‘Microscope in a Bandage’ Fastens Wound Healing
- Virus Cocktail to Combat Superbugs Offers New Precision Medicine Approach for Hospitals Battling AMR
- Diamond-Titanium Device Paves Way for Smart Implants that Warn of Disease Progression
- 3D Printable Bio-Active Glass Could Serve as Bone Replacement Material
- Micro Imaging Device Paired with Endoscope Spots Cancers at Earlier Stage
- Spider-Inspired Magnetic Soft Robots to Perform Minimally Invasive GI Tract Procedures
- AI Spine Model Could Reduce Surgical Risks
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation