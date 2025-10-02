We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Tool Reduces Serious Complications and Readmissions After Colorectal Cancer Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Oct 2025

Readmissions and complications after colorectal cancer surgery remain a major challenge for both patients and healthcare systems. More...

These setbacks increase suffering, prolong recovery, and result in high treatment costs. Early interventions are critical, yet current approaches often fail to provide adequate support for the most vulnerable patients. Now, a new study has demonstrated that advanced digital tools can significantly reduce complications and readmissions after surgery for colorectal cancer.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen (Copenhagen, Denmark), in collaboration with the Center for Surgical Science at Zealand University Hospital (Koge, Denmark), have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to support treatment planning. The tool, built using Danish health registry data, predicts one-year survival for patients after colorectal cancer surgery. It helps guide preoperative training, nutritional support, and post-operative treatment needs, ensuring more personalized patient care.

In a trial of the AI system, 1,000 patients at Zealand University Hospital were divided into risk groups and assigned tailored treatment plans inspired by the PREHAB project. The AI system integrated seamlessly into clinical workflows, providing input on patient management before and after surgery.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Medicine, revealed that patients supported by the AI tool had 32–36% fewer complications after surgery, alongside a 35% reduction in hospital readmissions. The improvements were most notable among patients with the highest risks. These outcomes confirm the ability of the tool to enhance clinical decision-making while lowering the strain on healthcare services.

The research also suggests that the tool could save the healthcare system approximately DKK 18,000 per patient by reducing the need for additional care. Importantly, the researchers plan to expand its use to other types of cancer surgeries, including lung, kidney, bladder, and ovarian cancer. This highlights its potential to become a versatile resource in oncology.

“Complications after surgery are often a major issue for patients undergoing colorectal cancer operations,” said Ismail Gögenur, Clinical Professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen. “We are therefore very pleased to see how the AI tool has reduced both the number of complicated cases and the number of readmissions – especially because the trend shows that it is the most vulnerable patients that are doing better.”

Related Links:
University of Copenhagen
Center for Surgical Science at Zealand University Hospital


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Gas Consumption Analyzer
Anesthetic Gas Consumption Analyzer
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Diamond-Titanium Device Paves Way for Smart Implants that Warn of Disease Progre...
3D Printable Bio-Active Glass Could Serve as Bone Replacement Material
Micro Imaging Device Paired with Endoscope Spots Cancers at Earlier Stage
Image: The robot-assisted bronchoscope uses a specialized CT scanner to find tumors buried in the lungs (Photo courtesy of University Hospital Zürich)

Robot-Assisted Bronchoscope Diagnoses Tiniest and Hardest to Reach Lung Tumors

Lung cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in Europe, killing around a quarter of a million people annually. Survival rates are much higher when tumors are diagnosed at an early stage, but the tiniest... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE