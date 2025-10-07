Radioactive Microscopic Beads Could Treat Patients with Kidney Cancer

Kidney cancer occurs when cells in the kidney become malignant and begin to grow uncontrollably, often leading to limited treatment options when surgery is not viable. More...

Many patients are ineligible for surgery due to advanced age or underlying health issues, and the disease typically resists chemotherapy and standard radiation therapy. Now, researchers are testing a new approach that delivers targeted radiation internally, potentially improving outcomes for patients who have few alternatives.

Researchers at the London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI, London, ON, Canada) have launched a Phase II clinical trial using microscopic radioactive beads inserted directly into blood vessels feeding kidney tumors. The treatment employs TheraSphere Glass Microspheres, which are tiny glass beads containing radioactive Yttrium (Y-90), to deliver concentrated internal radiation to cancerous tissues. This method targets tumors from within the body, minimizing harm to surrounding organs and preserving kidney function.

The Phase II study will include up to 16 patients with localized kidney cancer who are ineligible for surgery. The trial will analyze tumor response, disease progression, and overall treatment efficacy. The beads, already approved as a standard of care for treating liver cancer, are being repurposed for renal cell carcinoma to determine whether similar success can be achieved in this new application.

Initial projections indicate that the radioactive beads can deliver up to ten times the radiation dose of external treatments, increasing the likelihood of destroying cancer cells. By focusing radiation directly within the tumor’s blood supply, the therapy aims to spare healthy tissue and reduce side effects. The results will inform the feasibility of expanding to a larger, multicenter Phase II study to validate effectiveness across broader patient populations.

The researchers hope this work will lead to a viable non-surgical treatment for kidney cancer, improving patient outcomes and reducing dependence on dialysis by preserving kidney function. If proven effective, the approach could redefine internal radiotherapy applications beyond liver cancer and open new pathways for targeted radiation therapies in other solid tumors.

“We expect these beads can deliver 10 times the amount of radiation when compared to external radiation,” said Dr. Derek Cool, Associate Scientist at LHSCRI. “By targeting the therapy directly in the tumour, we think we can avoid damage to surrounding organs while also delivering an incredibly strong dose of radiation with a higher potential of destroying cancer cells.”

