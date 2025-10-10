We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Unified Framework Establishes New Global Standard for Precision Medicine in Sepsis and Critical Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Oct 2025

For decades, progress in treating critical illnesses like sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and trauma has been limited by one major challenge: every patient’s immune system responds differently. More...

This biological heterogeneity has made it difficult to design effective therapies or predict outcomes. Now, two new large-scale international studies have provided a unified biological framework to classify critically ill patients into specific immune subtypes, paving the way for true precision medicine in intensive care.

The first study, led by the University of Malta (UM, Msida, Maltat), used blood transcriptomics—a technique that measures gene activity in real time—to analyze data from over 1,800 sepsis patients. The team created a harmonized classification model that identified three Consensus Transcriptomic Subtypes (CTSs) of sepsis, each defined by unique molecular signatures linked to inflammation, coagulation, and antiviral immune states. Importantly, a reanalysis showed that patients in one CTS subtype were harmed by corticosteroids, a commonly prescribed anti-inflammatory drug.

In the second study from the international SUBSPACE consortium, researchers analyzed more than 7,000 patient samples across 37 cohorts worldwide. It introduced a complementary immune dysregulation framework that maps how myeloid and lymphoid immune cells behave in critical illness. Strikingly, similar dysregulation patterns were found not only in sepsis but also in ARDS, trauma, and burn patients—revealing shared biological mechanisms across different critical conditions and providing a foundation for cross-disease precision therapies.

Together, these studies, published in Nature Medicine, establish a global reference point for future clinical trials, enabling researchers and clinicians to identify which patients are likely to benefit—or be harmed—by specific treatments. The findings underline the urgent need to move away from generalized, one-size-fits-all approaches and toward biologically guided treatment strategies in intensive care.

These breakthroughs could transform hospital care by allowing physicians to tailor treatments based on each patient’s unique immune profile, improving survival rates and reducing complications. The research also provides a roadmap for designing future clinical studies that target the underlying biological pathways of critical illness rather than symptoms alone. Work is now underway to translate these findings into bedside tools for rapid patient profiling and therapy optimization.

"Seeing these two studies published side-by-side is a landmark moment. They are a synergy. Together, they provide undeniable evidence that this multidisciplinary data-driven approach is the future of critical care," said Dr. Brendon Scicluna, Principal Investigator of the Translational Immunology and Infection Lab at the University of Malta. “These studies are a powerful example of what happens when you combine clinical expertise with immunobiology and molecular profiling.”

Related Links:
UM


