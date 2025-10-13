We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




New Global Recommendations Aim to End Deaths from Postpartum Hemorrhage

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Oct 2025

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), defined as excessive bleeding after childbirth, remains the world’s leading cause of maternal mortality, responsible for nearly 45,000 deaths each year. More...

Affecting millions of women globally, it can lead to serious health consequences, including organ damage, hysterectomies, and psychological trauma, even when not fatal. Early detection and rapid treatment are critical, but delayed diagnosis and limited resources often make timely care difficult. New global recommendations now aim to prevent these deaths through faster intervention and improved clinical readiness.

The World Health Organization (WHO, Geneva, Switzerland; www.who.int), in association with the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM), has released new evidence-based guidelines redefining how PPH is prevented, diagnosed, and managed. The recommendations draw from the largest study to date on postpartum bleeding, published in The Lancet, and introduce updated diagnostic criteria for earlier intervention. Clinicians are now advised to act when blood loss reaches 300 mL accompanied by abnormal vital signs, instead of waiting for the traditional 500 mL threshold.

The new guidelines call for the use of calibrated drapes, simple measurement tools that collect and quantify blood loss to enable rapid detection. Once PPH is diagnosed, health workers are urged to deploy the MOTIVE bundle, which includes uterine Massage, Oxytocic drugs, Tranexamic acid (TXA), Intravenous fluids, Vaginal and genital tract Examination, with escalation to surgery or transfusion if bleeding persists. These practical, standardized actions are designed to support effective responses in low-resource and high-stress healthcare settings.

The recommendations also highlight the importance of prevention through maternal health care. Addressing anemia before and during pregnancy is critical, with daily iron and folate supplements or intravenous iron therapy recommended when oral treatments fail. Preventive measures such as perineal massage and the use of uterotonic drugs like oxytocin or heat-stable carbetocin are advised during labor, with misoprostol reserved for use when other options are unavailable.

These consolidated guidelines represent a major milestone in the global effort to eliminate PPH-related deaths. They are supported by a set of training and implementation resources developed with partners such as UNFPA. These include simulation-based learning modules, national rollout frameworks, and materials for strengthening emergency obstetric response. Together, they form part of the Global Roadmap to Combat Postpartum Hemorrhage (2023–2030).

“Postpartum hemorrhage is the most dangerous childbirth complication since it can escalate with such alarming speed. While it is not always predictable, deaths are preventable with the right care,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Care. “These guidelines are designed to maximize impact where the burden is highest and resources are most limited – helping ensure more women survive childbirth and can return home safely to their families.”

Related Links:
WHO 


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Surgical Headlight
IsoTorch
Neonatal Ventilator Simulation Device
Disposable Infant Test Lung
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Treatment of Severe Carotid Artery Stenosis Benefits Blood-Brain Barrier...
Revolutionary Reusable Duodenoscope Introduces 68-Minute Sterilization
World's First Transcatheter Smart Implant Monitors and Treats Congestion in Heart...
Image: Using a laser wavelength that matches the collagen absorption peak allows selective ablation of PDAC without harming healthy tissue (Photo courtesy of Houkun Liang/Sichuan University)

Laser-Based Technique Eliminates Pancreatic Tumors While Protecting Healthy Tissue

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common and deadliest form of pancreatic cancer, ranking as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Current tumor ablation techniques—using... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE