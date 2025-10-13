Faster Lymph Flow Predicts Better Response to Diuretics in Acute Heart Failure

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- New Global Recommendations Aim to End Deaths from Postpartum Hemorrhage
- New Guidance to Improve Diagnosis and Management of Heart Failure During Pregnancy and Postpartum
- 'Flat-Line ECG' Indicates Poor Outcomes for Out-Of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest
- Unified Framework Establishes New Global Standard for Precision Medicine in Sepsis and Critical Care
- Cold Plasma Penetrates Deep into Tissue to Fight Cancer
- Surgical Treatment of Severe Carotid Artery Stenosis Benefits Blood-Brain Barrier
- Revolutionary Reusable Duodenoscope Introduces 68-Minute Sterilization
- World's First Transcatheter Smart Implant Monitors and Treats Congestion in Heart Failure
- Hybrid Endoscope Marks Breakthrough in Surgical Visualization
- Robot-Assisted Bronchoscope Diagnoses Tiniest and Hardest to Reach Lung Tumors
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
