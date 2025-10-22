We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Identifies Children in ER Likely to Develop Sepsis Within 48 Hours

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Oct 2025

Sepsis, a severe infection that causes life-threatening organ dysfunction, remains one of the leading causes of death among children worldwide. More...

Early identification is critical, yet the condition can develop rapidly and unpredictably, often after a child arrives at the Emergency Department (ED) without obvious symptoms. To improve early diagnosis and intervention, researchers have now developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive models that identify children at risk of developing sepsis within 48 hours, even before organ dysfunction becomes apparent.

A study conducted by researchers at Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA) and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (Chicago, IL, USA) represents the first use of AI models to predict pediatric sepsis based on the new Phoenix Sepsis Criteria. The models were developed using routine electronic health record (EHR) data collected during the first four hours of a child’s stay in the ED. This approach enabled early risk detection while excluding cases where sepsis was already present upon arrival.

The research involved data from five health systems that are part of the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN), ensuring a large and diverse patient population. The AI models were trained and validated to identify early signs of sepsis while minimizing false positives, aiming to support the timely initiation of lifesaving treatments.

Findings from the study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, demonstrated that the AI models achieved robust accuracy in distinguishing children who were likely to develop sepsis from those who were not at risk. The system showed a strong balance between sensitivity and specificity, allowing precise predictions without overidentifying low-risk patients. These results indicate that AI-driven analysis of EHR data can serve as a reliable and efficient tool for early sepsis prediction in emergency care settings.

The study’s success highlights the growing role of AI in precision medicine for pediatric care. By enabling preemptive treatment before organ dysfunction develops, the models have the potential to reduce mortality rates and improve clinical outcomes. Future research aims to integrate AI predictions with clinician judgment to refine accuracy further and ensure unbiased, patient-centered application. This combined approach could set a new standard for proactive pediatric sepsis management worldwide.

“The predictive models we developed are a huge step toward precision medicine for sepsis in children,” said corresponding author Elizabeth Alpern, MD, MSCE. “Future research will need to combine EHR-based AI models with clinician judgment to make even better predictions.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
VTE Prevention System
Flowtron ACS900
IV Therapy Cart
Avalo I.V Therapy Cart
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Bioadhesive Sponge Stops Uncontrolled Internal Bleeding During Surgery
Revolutionary Nano Bone Material to Accelerate Surgery and Healing
Superior Orthopedic Implants Combat Infections and Quicken Healing After Surgery
Image: The device is a thin, flexible tube designed to release medication at several points inside the brain (Photo courtesy of NYU Abu Dhabi)

Breakthrough Brain Implant Enables Safer and More Precise Drug Delivery

Delivering medication directly to specific regions of the brain has long been a major challenge in treating neurological disorders. Current implants and infusion systems typically reach only one or two... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE