Personalized Brain “Pacemakers” Could Help Patients with Hard-To-Treat Epilepsy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Oct 2025

Epilepsy affects more than 50 million people worldwide, and nearly one-third of them do not respond to available medications. More...

For many patients, seizures originate in brain areas responsible for essential functions like movement, speech, or vision, making surgical removal impossible. Current brain stimulation devices have offered only limited relief. Now, a personalized deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy that adapts to each patient’s unique brain wiring is offering new hope for those with treatment-resistant epilepsy.

The research by a multidisciplinary team comprising physicians, neuroscientists, and bioengineers from the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) and UPMC (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) marks a major advance in developing individualized neurostimulation therapies for epilepsy patients who are not candidates for medication or surgery.

Unlike existing FDA-approved DBS systems that stimulate only one portion of the thalamus — the anterior nucleus — this new technique identifies and targets the exact area of the thalamus most strongly connected to the seizure-generating zones in the patient’s cerebral cortex. Researchers achieved this precision by combining advanced imaging with intracranial recordings to map the brain’s communication pathways in unprecedented detail.

The team analyzed data from 41 patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, creating detailed connectivity maps between seizure-prone regions of the cerebral cortex and different thalamic areas. When the researchers applied electrical stimulation to the thalamic region most closely linked to cortical seizure activity, patients experienced significant seizure reduction. Those who received long-term implants saw an average decrease in seizure frequency of nearly 90%, with some remaining seizure-free for extended periods.

This study, published in Nature Communications, was among the first to integrate electrical stimulation, brain imaging, and clinical evaluation within the same patient group. It demonstrated that personalized targeting of brain networks can transform DBS outcomes compared to traditional, one-size-fits-all stimulation. In addition to epilepsy, researchers believe this patient-specific DBS approach could be applied to other neurological and psychiatric conditions, including depression, addiction, and stroke recovery.

“This is a major step toward making brain stimulation more effective for people with treatment-resistant epilepsy,” said lead author Arianna Damiani, M.Sc. “This isn’t just a treatment, this is your treatment.”

