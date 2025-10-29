Swallowable Pill-Sized Bioprinter Treats GI Tract Injuries

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- Personalized Brain “Pacemakers” Could Help Patients with Hard-To-Treat Epilepsy
- Microscopic DNA Flower Robots to Enable Precision Medicine Delivery
- Origami Robots to Deliver Medicine Less Invasively and More Effectively
- Improved Cough-Detection Technology Aids Health Monitoring
- AI Identifies Children in ER Likely to Develop Sepsis Within 48 Hours
- Novel Glue Prevents Complications After Breast Cancer Surgery
- Breakthrough Brain Implant Enables Safer and More Precise Drug Delivery
- Bioadhesive Sponge Stops Uncontrolled Internal Bleeding During Surgery
- Revolutionary Nano Bone Material to Accelerate Surgery and Healing
- Superior Orthopedic Implants Combat Infections and Quicken Healing After Surgery
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- Personalized Brain “Pacemakers” Could Help Patients with Hard-To-Treat Epilepsy
- Microscopic DNA Flower Robots to Enable Precision Medicine Delivery
- Origami Robots to Deliver Medicine Less Invasively and More Effectively
- Improved Cough-Detection Technology Aids Health Monitoring
- AI Identifies Children in ER Likely to Develop Sepsis Within 48 Hours
- Novel Glue Prevents Complications After Breast Cancer Surgery
- Breakthrough Brain Implant Enables Safer and More Precise Drug Delivery
- Bioadhesive Sponge Stops Uncontrolled Internal Bleeding During Surgery
- Revolutionary Nano Bone Material to Accelerate Surgery and Healing
- Superior Orthopedic Implants Combat Infections and Quicken Healing After Surgery
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation