We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Swallowable Pill-Sized Bioprinter Treats GI Tract Injuries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Oct 2025

Soft tissue injuries in the gastrointestinal tract, such as ulcers and hemorrhages, are typically treated through invasive surgical procedures that carry high risks and do not always result in permanent repair. More...

Bioprinting has emerged as a promising alternative, depositing biocompatible “ink” directly onto damaged tissues to support healing. However, current bioprinters are large, require anesthesia, and remain confined to external or surgical use. Researchers have now developed a breakthrough — a swallowable, magnetically guided bioprinter capable of printing tissue inside the body.

MEDS (Magnetic Endoluminal Deposition System), developed by a research team at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland), is the first ingestible bioprinter designed for in-situ tissue repair within the gastrointestinal tract. By integrating the principles of in-situ bioprinting with smart capsule technologies, MEDS represents a new generation of non-invasive medical devices that can perform precision tissue restoration without surgery.

Resembling a miniature ballpoint pen, MEDS features a spring-loaded tip that releases living bio-gel “ink.” The capsule, roughly the size of a pill, houses a small chamber of bio-ink and a plunger mechanism that dispenses the material when triggered by an external near-infrared laser. The capsule is magnetically guided by a robotic arm from outside the body, allowing physicians to steer it to targeted sites of injury. This approach combines magnetic navigation with laser-controlled release for accurate tissue deposition without onboard electronics or wires.

In laboratory experiments, the EPFL team successfully used MEDS to repair artificial ulcers and seal simulated hemorrhages on gastric tissue models. Further in vivo experiments demonstrated that the capsule could deposit bio-ink precisely within the stomachs of rabbits. Researchers monitored the capsule’s motion in real time using X-ray fluoroscopy and retrieved it non-invasively using magnetic guidance. The results, published in Advanced Science, validated the device’s ability to perform localized tissue repair inside the body.

In addition to physical wound protection, the bio-ink used in MEDS can be enhanced with therapeutic compounds or living cells to promote tissue regeneration. While early findings are promising, further studies will be needed to confirm MEDS’s performance in living tissue environments. The researchers are now working to extend the device’s applications to blood vessels and peritoneal tissues for broader medical use.

“By combining the principles of in-situ bioprinters with the drug release concepts of smart capsules, we can envision a new class of device: a pill-sized, swallowable bioprinter,” said lab head Vivek Subramanian.

Related Links:
EPFL


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Pressure Guidewire
SavvyWire
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Glue Prevents Complications After Breast Cancer Surgery
Breakthrough Brain Implant Enables Safer and More Precise Drug Delivery
Bioadhesive Sponge Stops Uncontrolled Internal Bleeding During Surgery
Image: The Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device (Photo courtesy of Penumbra)

Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgery Improves Severe Stroke Outcomes

Intracerebral hemorrhage, a type of stroke caused by bleeding deep within the brain, remains one of the most challenging neurological emergencies to treat. Accounting for about 15% of all strokes, it carries... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE