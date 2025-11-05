Wireless Implantable Sensor Enables Continuous Endoleak Monitoring

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a life-saving, minimally invasive treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysms—balloon-like bulges in the aorta that can rupture with fatal consequences. More...

However, many patients remain at risk of endoleaks, where blood seeps around the implanted stent graft without symptoms, often going unnoticed until complications arise. Current follow-up imaging with CT or MRI scans is costly, exposes patients to radiation, and can miss early signs of recurrence. Now, researchers have developed an ultrathin, flexible sensor that can be built directly into a stent graft for continuous, real-time endoleak monitoring.

Researchers from Hanyang University (Seoul, South Korea) have designed the first smart stent graft capable of detecting Type-I endoleaks—the most dangerous and rupture-prone type. This flexible electronic sensor integrates seamlessly onto the stent graft without changing its structure or performance. Once implanted, it can continuously sense pressure changes that indicate the presence of leaks, transforming the traditionally passive stent into an active, intelligent medical device.

Experimental testing confirmed the device’s durability and functionality under real vascular conditions. Their findings, published in Science Advances, show that the sensor did not cause blood leakage and remained operational even after being compressed and expanded during catheter-based deployment.

By offering continuous wireless monitoring after surgery, the smart stent can alert clinicians to the earliest signs of leakage, allowing prompt intervention and reducing the risk of aneurysm recurrence. The team envisions future versions connecting to telemedicine platforms, transmitting data directly to smartphones or hospitals for remote surveillance—especially valuable for elderly or rural patients.

In addition to aneurysm repair, the same biocompatible sensor platform could be adapted for other vascular applications, such as detecting leaks in peripheral artery stents or hemodialysis grafts. Over time, this approach could set a new standard for real-time vascular monitoring and postoperative care.

“The primary real-life application is for all patients undergoing endovascular aneurysm repair,” said Dr. Yei Hwan Jung who led the team of researchers. “This sensor would become an integral part of the stent graft device itself, serving as a built-in safety check. Its immediate use is to provide continuous post-operative monitoring, catching Type-I endoleaks the moment they begin. Beyond this, the core technology—a flexible, biocompatible sensor platform for detecting fluid leakage—could be adapted for other medical procedures. For instance, it could be used to detect subtle flow changes or leaks around stents used for treating peripheral artery disease, or in arteriovenous grafts for hemodialysis, contributing to the long-term success of these procedures.”

Related Links:

Hanyang University