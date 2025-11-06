We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




CPR Guidelines Updated for Pediatric and Neonatal Emergency Care and Resuscitation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Nov 2025

Cardiac arrest in infants and children remains a leading cause of pediatric emergencies, with more than 7,000 out-of-hospital and 20,000 in-hospital cardiac arrests occurring annually in the United States. More...

Early recognition, rapid response, and high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) are critical for survival, yet the needs of children differ significantly from adults. To address these distinctions and strengthen clinical preparedness, updated guidelines have been released outlining the latest evidence-based recommendations for pediatric and neonatal resuscitation.

The update has been jointly issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (Itasca, IL, USA) and the American Heart Association (Dallas, TX, USA). This marks the first major revision of pediatric basic and advanced life support and neonatal resuscitation guidance since 2020. The updated recommendations are designed for use across community, prehospital, and hospital settings, guiding both healthcare professionals and lay responders.

Experts from both organizations co-led the three key chapters—Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Pediatric Basic Life Support, and Neonatal Resuscitation—ensuring equal representation from each body. Among the major pediatric updates, the guidelines establish a single, unified chain of survival for adults and children in both in-hospital and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, emphasizing prevention, preparedness, and early intervention.

The revisions highlight the importance of early recognition, immediate activation of emergency services, and high-quality CPR beginning with chest compressions. For foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO), infants should now receive repeated cycles of five back blows alternating with five chest thrusts, while children should receive five back blows alternating with five abdominal thrusts—a change from prior recommendations.

For infant chest compressions, rescuers are now advised to use either the one-hand or two-thumbs encircling hands technique, while the outdated two-finger method has been removed due to insufficient depth. These refinements ensure improved efficacy and ease of application for both professionals and bystanders.

The neonatal chapter introduces a newborn chain of care—distinct from the general chain of survival—that begins with prenatal care and extends through postnatal recovery and follow-up. The recommendations call for deferred cord clamping for at least 60 seconds (up from 30 seconds previously) and underscore effective ventilation as the top priority in newborn resuscitation. Health care professionals are urged to anticipate potential complications and work in coordinated teams trained in neonatal resuscitation practices.

Additional neonatal updates include ventilation at a rate of 30–60 inflations per minute (broadened from 40–60), along with updated best practices for chest compression positioning, pulse oximeter placement, and ventilation corrective steps. The document, titled “2025 American Heart Association and American Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care,” has been published in both Circulation and Pediatrics.

"The guidelines also observe that one out of every 10-20 newborns each year needs help transitioning from the fluid-filled environment of the womb to the air-filled room,” said Dr. Henry Lee, co-chair of the Neonatal Writing Group. “It is essential that every newborn infant has a health care professional dedicated to facilitating that transition who is trained and equipped for the role using these recommendations.”

Related Links:
American Academy of Pediatrics 
American Heart Association


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Semi‑Automatic Defibrillator
Heart Save AED (ED300)
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgery Improves Severe Stroke Outcomes
Novel Glue Prevents Complications After Breast Cancer Surgery
Breakthrough Brain Implant Enables Safer and More Precise Drug Delivery
Image: The robot delivers injections with an accuracy of 15 micrometers (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Robotic Assistant Delivers Ultra-Precision Injections with Rapid Setup Times

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of blindness worldwide, affecting nearly 200 million people, a figure expected to rise to 280 million by 2040. Current treatment involves doctors... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE