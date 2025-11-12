Novel Pill Could Mimic Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

More than 37 million Americans live with type 2 diabetes, the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. More...

While lifestyle changes and insulin therapy can help manage the condition, bariatric surgery has shown exceptional success in restoring normal blood sugar levels—yet remains inaccessible for most patients due to its cost, risks, and complexity. To address this, researchers have developed a daily pill that replicates the effects of gastric bypass surgery without any invasive procedures.

Developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD, USA), this innovative approach targets the duodenum, the first segment of the small intestine known to play a critical role in metabolic regulation. In patients with diabetes, this region’s signaling becomes dysfunctional, disrupting glucose control. The new pill—known as GL200—forms a temporary coating inside the duodenum, blocking abnormal metabolic signaling in a way similar to surgical bypass.

The polymer-based formulation was engineered to remain inactive in the stomach’s acidic environment and activate only upon reaching the duodenum, where the higher pH triggers its coating action. This process temporarily modifies nutrient interaction and gut signaling, allowing for improved blood sugar regulation.

In three human trials, the drug was found to be safe, well-tolerated, and non-absorptive, passing naturally through the digestive tract. Early findings demonstrated a notable reduction in fasting and post-meal glucose levels, comparable to those seen in patients after bariatric surgery. The team now plans large-scale clinical trials involving up to 6,000 participants to establish long-term safety and effectiveness.

To advance toward commercialization, talks are underway with major pharmaceutical companies for the acquisition or licensing of GL200, as larger-scale production and testing will require significant resources. The ultimate goal is to bring an affordable, noninvasive treatment to millions who currently lack access to surgical options.

