We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 May 2021 - 15 May 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2021
13 May 2021 - 16 May 2021
CMEF 2021 – 84th China International Medical Equipment Fair
14 May 2021 - 19 Apr 2021
Virtual Venue
ATS 2021 - International Conference of the American Thoracic Society

Stroke Recovery Device Facilitates Muscle Reeducation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 May 2021
Print article
Image: The IpsiHand system uses the brain to rehabilitate arm movement (Photo courtesy of Neurolutions)
Image: The IpsiHand system uses the brain to rehabilitate arm movement (Photo courtesy of Neurolutions)
A brain-computer-interface (BCI) system assists functional rehabilitation in stroke patients with upper extremity disability.

The Neurolutions (Santa Cruz, CA, USA) IpsiHand system is designed to leverage the uninjured (ipsilateral) side of the brain to improve arm and hand function by harnessing BCI. The system includes a lightweight, adjustable, battery-powered, robotic exoskeleton that physically opens and closes the patient's hand in response to the patient's thoughts; a wireless electroencephalography (EEG) biometric headset that measure the patient's brain signals; and a tablet application that guides the patient through the therapy session and provides for seamless upload of usage and performance data to the cloud.

IpsiHand uses non-invasive EEG electrodes--instead of an implanted electrode or other invasive feature--to record brain activity. EEG data is then wirelessly conveyed to the tablet for to determine the patient's intent to move their affected hand, and analysis of the intended movement. These signals are translated into motor movement signals of the robotic skeleton hand brace, resulting in opening and closing of the impaired hand, wrist, and arm, helping stroke patients improve grasping. The device should not be used by patients with severe spasticity or rigid contractures that can prevent the electronic hand brace from being properly fit or positioned.

“A person whose left hand and arm are paralyzed has sustained damage to the motor areas on the right side of the brain. But the left side of the person’s brain is frequently intact,” said neurosurgeon Eric Leuthardt, MD, founder and chief scientific officer of Neurolutions. “The idea is that if you can couple those motor signals that are associated with moving the same-sided limb with the actual movements of the hand, new connections will be made in your brain that allow the uninjured areas of your brain to take over control of the paralyzed hand.”

Although stroke occurs in the brain, it affects the entire body and can cause long-term disability, such as complete paralysis of one side of the body (hemiplegia) or one-sided weakness (hemiparesis). Stroke survivors may have problems with the simplest of daily activities, including speaking, walking, dressing, eating, and using the bathroom. Intensive, repeated, and long-term rehabilitation training are critical for enhancing the physical mobility of stroke patients, helping to alleviate post-stroke symptoms.

Related Links:
Neurolutions


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Plasma Scouring Device Quickly Disinfects Surfaces
Novel Carotid Stent Provides Integrated Embolic Protection
Pulsation Generator Helps Clear Restricted Airways
Image: The Shycocan device emits an electron stream to disrupt virus transmission (Photo courtesy of SSTx)

Electron Canon Purifies Indoor Environments

A novel virus deactivation system uses an extremely high-intensity discharge of electrons to actively impede air and surface transmission of the Corona family of viruses. The Shreis Scalene Therapeutics... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Flow Diversion Embolization Device Reduces Thrombogenicity
High Yield Press Helps Harvest Autologous Bone
Electroporation Device Helps Treat Solid Tumors
Image: Christoff Heunis and the ARMM system (Photo courtesy of Christoff Heunis)

Robotic Platform Precisely Steers Surgical Catheters

A new study describes how a prototype system uses electromagnetic fields to automatically guide surgical catheters, providing a possible alternative to manual steering. The Advanced Robotics for Magnetic... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Image: Iodine supplementation is important for fetal development (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development

A new study warns that young women who adopt plant-based diets are at increased risk of having children born with impaired neurological conditions, due to poor iodine intake. Researchers at the University... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need...
Image: Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business (Photo courtesy of Philips Healthcare)

Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is considering selling off its ultrasound business and has also received expressions of interest in the business. A recent report by Bloomberg has also revealed... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE