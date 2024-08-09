We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Aug 2024
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced FreeStyle Libre technology that will connect with Medtronic's automated insulin delivery (AID) and smart insulin pen systems. The integration of Abbott's CGM sensor with Medtronic's AID algorithms will allow for automatic adjustments of insulin to maintain glucose in range. The CGM sensor, designed to work exclusively with Medtronic devices, will be developed by Abbott and sold by Medtronic.

This collaboration with Medtronic is the latest in a series of Abbott partnerships that aim to improve and streamline diabetes care, offering patients additional options for confidently administering their insulin. Abbott's Libre single-analyte CGM technology is presently available and integrated with AID offerings from other insulin delivery companies. AID systems improve health outcomes while reducing the burden of constant decision-making for people with diabetes who use intensive insulin as part of their overall therapy. AID systems can benefit people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who need multiple daily injections of rapid-acting insulin, currently estimated at more than 11 million people globally.

"This partnership pairs two global leaders in glucose sensing technology and insulin delivery," said Jared Watkin, executive vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "Libre technology has set the standard for accurate, accessible, easy-to-use and reliable continuous glucose monitoring. Connecting this CGM built for Medtronic's insulin delivery systems and algorithms makes it easier for people to spend less time thinking about their diabetes and more time living."

"Our partnership with Abbott allows us to expand access to our advanced automated insulin delivery and smart MDI systems that deliver best-in-class outcomes with the most widely used CGM in the world," said Que Dallara, executive vice president and president, Medtronic Diabetes. "We're committed to simplifying diabetes management and making the transition to automated technology much more seamless for those who wish to achieve more with their diabetes care."

