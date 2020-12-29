We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

New Catheter Treats Small Coronary Artery Lesions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The MagicTouch Sirolimus coated balloon catheter (Photo courtesy of Concept Medical)
Image: The MagicTouch Sirolimus coated balloon catheter (Photo courtesy of Concept Medical)
A novel Sirolimus coated balloon catheter assists angioplasty of small coronary artery lesions in coronary artery disease (CAD).

The Concept Medical (CMI; Tampa, FL, USA) MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) catheter is intended for use in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) of small coronary artery lesion 6 - 36mm in length, and with diameters of 1.50 - 2.75mm. The SCB delivers the Sirolimus within 60 seconds to the vessel wall, which is released over 30 days. After PTCA, patients have to take continue an antibiotic regimen for 45 days, as compared to an antiplatelet therapy course following stent placement, which takes around one or two years.

MagicTouch SCB uses Nanolute technology, which increases Sirolimus lipophilicity by encapsulating it a phospholipid. The process involves conversion of Sirolimus into sub-micron sized particles, and then encapsulating them. Inflation of the MagicTouch SCB at the target site transfers these nanocarriers to the vessel wall, via the principle of co-efficient diffusion; once exposed to body pH, the nanocarriers mimic body lipids, liberating the miniscule Sirolimus drug particles, which penetrate the deepest layer of the vessel over a period of time.

“The biggest challenge in developing MagicTouch was that Sirolimus was an unstable molecule with weak binding properties, thereby making it difficult to ‘stick’ to the balloon,” said Manish Doshi, PhD, founder, president, and CEO of Concept Medical. “It took years of research to master the Limus drug delivery platform technology to devise an innovative product like MagicTouch.”

Each of the three main arteries supplying blood to the cardiac musculature branches into progressively smaller vessels that eventually penetrate the cardiac musculature. Occlusion of coronary microvascular vessels can diminish blood flow to the heart leading to angina, with symptoms of chest pain, shortness of breath, and diffuse chest discomfort, but without the angiographic signs of atherosclerosis. Known as coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD), it is more prevalent in women, especially after menopause.

Related Links:
Concept Medical


Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Surgical Techniques News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Digital Chest Drain Helps Prevent Cross-Contamination
Intelligent Respiratory Device Directly Oxygenates Blood
Lower Ventilation Pressure Sufficient for Healthy Lungs
Image: The SOLARIX Wand destroys Coronavirus in seconds (Photo courtesy of Acuva Technologies)

Handheld Disinfecting Wand Effective Against COVID-19

An ultraviolet (UV) surface disinfection device achieves a higher than 99.97% level of disinfection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in just 10 seconds. The Acuva (Burnaby, Canada) SOLARIX Wand is a pocket-sized,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)

Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option

A next-generation air-purifying respirator (APR) designed without an exhalation valve provides COVID frontline workers with respiratory protection. The MSA Safety (Cranberry Township, PA) Advantage... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE