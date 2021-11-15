KUKA Introduces Innovative Medical Robots for the Operating Room (OR) at MEDICA 2021

KUKA AG (Augsburg, Germany) presented new application examples for its robots in the medical technology sector at this year's MEDICA, the world's largest annual medical technology trade fair, which took place from 15-18 November in Düsseldorf, Germany. At the 2021 edition of MEDICA, more than 5,000 exhibitors from 70 countries presented their newest products and ideas. The event also drew more than 120,000 trade visitors from over 170 countries.KUKA is a supplier of intelligent automation solutions and offers robotic solutions for the medical and healthcare sectors. Robot systems from KUKA are suitable for a wide range of applications in robotic medical technology: from diagnosis and operations to rehabilitation. At MEDICA 2021, KUKA presented innovative ideas for robot-based applications in medicine, such as the collaborative LBR Med which is perfectly suited for various tasks in the medical field, thanks to its sensitive sensor technology. From diagnostics to treatment and surgical interventions – the LBR Med stands out as a perfect assistant for diverse tasks in the field of healthcare. The sensitive seven-axis lightweight robot is flexible and easy to integrate into medical products for various medical activities. With its responsive sensors, comprehensive safety precautions, hygiene-optimized surfaces and a controller designed for direct collaboration with the human operator, it is ideally suited to applications in medical technology.KUKA demonstrated some of the possible applications of the LBR Med with the help of a medical feature cell, for example with an ultrasound-demo and a spine application. An ultrasound probe attached to the flange was guided over the body, and KUKA demonstrated how the robot records the path and then repeats the learned path independently and with constant pressure. It also demonstrated how the robot can take a change in the surface into account and continued to follow the path with the appropriate adjustment.Additionally, KUKA’s long-time partner BEC presented guidoo - a robot-assisted surgical assistance system. The system is based on the LBR Med and enables safe and precise tissue removal during percutaneous interventions, i.e. the insertion of needles under the skin. This relieves doctors and minimizes collateral tissue damage.