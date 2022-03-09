We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Transperineal Needle-Guidance System Uses MR-Ultrasound Image-Fusion Prostate Biopsy Technology

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Mar 2022
Image: iSR’obot Mona Lisa intelligent real-time robotic system (Photo courtesy of Biobot Surgical)
Image: iSR’obot Mona Lisa intelligent real-time robotic system (Photo courtesy of Biobot Surgical)

A new robotic assisted transperineal needle-guidance system allows urologists to plan and position a single needle or multiple needles during image-guided diagnostic and interventional prostate procedures.

The iSR'obot Mona Lisa 2.0 from Biobot Surgical (Singapore) automatically supports needle positioning during transperineal prostate biopsy and prostate cancer ablation based on a customized needle plan. The second-generation iSR'obot Mona Lisa system retains the MR-ultrasound image-fusion prostate biopsy technology. The robotic system's proprietary dual-cone needle trajectory technology enables the extraction of multiple biopsy cores through the same needle entry points. Some of the new features of the iSR'obot Mona Lisa 2.0 include a detachable needle guide that holds a biopsy needle or multiple ablation needle, visualization and planning of the needle locations for a prostate cancer ablation procedure, and the ability to re-adjust a target location when the needle deflects.

Biobot Surgical has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the iSR'obot Mona Lisa 2.0. The first-generation iSR'obot Mona Lisa is marketed in Europe, Australia, and Asia. Clinical studies have demonstrated that iSR'obot Mona Lisa has a clinically significant prostate cancer detection rate of 81% higher than cognitive fusion biopsy. Clinical data also shows that the transperineal, dual-cone needle trajectory technology minimizes infection complications.

“The Mona Lisa system was conceptualized and engineered to position biopsy or treatment needles transperineally,” said Sim Kok Hwee, CEO of Biobot Surgical. “The advantages of transperineal procedures are lower infection rates and better coverage of the anterior zone compared to transrectal procedures. In addition, most ablation procedures are also carried out transperineally. The Mona Lisa system simplifies needle positioning by providing robotic assisted guidance for the insertion.”

