E-Tattoos Harvest Energy and Monitor Health in Real Time

Wearable health devices are increasingly used for continuous monitoring, but many rely on rigid components, external gels, or frequent battery charging, limiting comfort and long-term use. More...

Ultra-thin electronic tattoos offer a promising alternative, yet integrating power generation, energy storage, and sensing into one skin-compatible platform has remained challenging. New research now demonstrates a single electronic tattoo that can harvest energy from human motion, store it, and simultaneously monitor physiological signals in real time.

Researchers at Boise State University (Boise, ID, USA) have developed a multifunctional electronic tattoo using electrospun poly (vinyl butyral-co-vinyl alcohol-co-vinyl acetate) fibers coated with titanium carbide MXenes. This material combination provides high conductivity, flexibility, breathability, and biocompatibility, enabling the device to conform closely to skin while remaining durable during daily movement.

By integrating MXene into electrospun polymer fibers, the researchers created a triboelectric nanogenerator capable of harvesting energy directly from human motion. A parallel-plate capacitor was incorporated into the same platform to support low-power energy storage and touch sensing. The team also evaluated the device’s ability to capture biometric signals, including electrocardiogram and electromyography data, under stretching, compression, and twisting.

The electronic tattoo achieved a peak power density of 250 mW·m⁻² through triboelectric energy harvesting, demonstrating efficient conversion of mechanical motion into electrical energy. The device successfully recorded high-quality ECG and EMG signals with minimal signal degradation, even during prolonged wear. Throughout testing, the tattoo maintained strong adhesion, mechanical flexibility, and breathability, highlighting its suitability for continuous, real-world use.

By combining energy harvesting, storage, and biosignal monitoring into a single skin-conformal platform, the electronic tattoo opens the door to self-powered wearable systems. Potential applications include long-term health monitoring, human–machine interfaces, and energy-autonomous electronics that eliminate the need for external batteries. The approach also builds on prior work in MXene-based energy technologies, supporting scalable manufacturing for next-generation wearable devices.

“This research highlights the promise of MXene‑polymer composites in creating multifunctional, skin‑conformal devices,” said Ajay Pratap, PhD student and lead author of the study. “Our e‑tattoo integrates energy harvesting, storage, and biosignal monitoring into a single platform, paving the way for self‑powered wearable systems.”

