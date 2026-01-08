We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




E-Tattoos Harvest Energy and Monitor Health in Real Time

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jan 2026

Wearable health devices are increasingly used for continuous monitoring, but many rely on rigid components, external gels, or frequent battery charging, limiting comfort and long-term use. More...

Ultra-thin electronic tattoos offer a promising alternative, yet integrating power generation, energy storage, and sensing into one skin-compatible platform has remained challenging. New research now demonstrates a single electronic tattoo that can harvest energy from human motion, store it, and simultaneously monitor physiological signals in real time.

Researchers at Boise State University (Boise, ID, USA) have developed a multifunctional electronic tattoo using electrospun poly (vinyl butyral-co-vinyl alcohol-co-vinyl acetate) fibers coated with titanium carbide MXenes. This material combination provides high conductivity, flexibility, breathability, and biocompatibility, enabling the device to conform closely to skin while remaining durable during daily movement.

By integrating MXene into electrospun polymer fibers, the researchers created a triboelectric nanogenerator capable of harvesting energy directly from human motion. A parallel-plate capacitor was incorporated into the same platform to support low-power energy storage and touch sensing. The team also evaluated the device’s ability to capture biometric signals, including electrocardiogram and electromyography data, under stretching, compression, and twisting.

The electronic tattoo achieved a peak power density of 250 mW·m⁻² through triboelectric energy harvesting, demonstrating efficient conversion of mechanical motion into electrical energy. The device successfully recorded high-quality ECG and EMG signals with minimal signal degradation, even during prolonged wear. Throughout testing, the tattoo maintained strong adhesion, mechanical flexibility, and breathability, highlighting its suitability for continuous, real-world use.

By combining energy harvesting, storage, and biosignal monitoring into a single skin-conformal platform, the electronic tattoo opens the door to self-powered wearable systems. Potential applications include long-term health monitoring, human–machine interfaces, and energy-autonomous electronics that eliminate the need for external batteries. The approach also builds on prior work in MXene-based energy technologies, supporting scalable manufacturing for next-generation wearable devices.

“This research highlights the promise of MXene‑polymer composites in creating multifunctional, skin‑conformal devices,” said Ajay Pratap, PhD student and lead author of the study. “Our e‑tattoo integrates energy harvesting, storage, and biosignal monitoring into a single platform, paving the way for self‑powered wearable systems.”

Related Links:
Boise State University


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Mammo DR Retrofit Solution
DR Retrofit Mammography
Endoscopy Display
E190
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Simple Bypass Protocol Improves Outcomes in Chronic Cerebral Occlusion
Implantable Absorbable Sensor Detects Life-Threatening Complications After Intes...
New Study Findings Enable Improved Ventilation During Complex Lung Surgery
Image: The use of NIR light beyond light therapy enables simultaneous wireless power transfer and communication to electronic IMDs (Photo courtesy of University of Oulu)

NIR Light Enables Powering and Communicating with Implantable Medical Devices

Implantable medical devices rely on wireless communication and long-lasting power sources to function safely inside the body, yet existing radio-based methods raise concerns around security, interference,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE