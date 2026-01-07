We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Remote Ventilate View Platform Enables Real-Time Monitoring of Patient-Ventilator Asynchrony

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jan 2026

Patient–ventilator asynchrony is common in severe pneumonia and can worsen outcomes if not identified and corrected early. More...

In routine practice, PVA is often assessed through brief bedside observations, making detection subjective and intermittent. A new digital platform now enables continuous, real-time monitoring of ventilator waveforms, allowing precise quantification of asynchrony throughout the entire course of mechanical ventilation.

The “Remote Ventilate View” platform, developed by researchers at Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Beijing, China), automatically analyzes ventilator waveforms in real time, identifies eight distinct PVA subtypes, and calculates the overall asynchrony index. This approach shifts PVA assessment from qualitative spot checks to objective, longitudinal measurement.

The researchers applied the platform to patients with COVID-19–associated severe pneumonia receiving mechanical ventilation. Continuous waveform data were analyzed to quantify overall and subtype-specific asynchrony across the ventilation period. Patient outcomes were then correlated with the calculated overall asynchrony index to assess its prognostic value.

The study demonstrated a clear association between high overall asynchrony burden and poor outcomes. Patients with an overall asynchrony index of 10% or higher had significantly higher intensive care unit mortality and markedly fewer ventilator-free days at 28 days compared with those below this threshold. Among individual subtypes, flow insufficiency was independently associated with prognosis, highlighting a specific and potentially modifiable contributor to adverse outcomes.

The findings, published in the Journal of Intensive Medicine, suggest that continuous digital monitoring of PVA can support more precise and personalized ventilator management. The overall asynchrony index may serve as an early warning indicator, prompting clinicians to address factors such as sedation depth, respiratory drive, or ventilator settings. Beyond COVID-19, the platform has broad potential application in other mechanically ventilated patients, including those with ARDS from different causes.

“This study successfully integrates digital technology with clinical needs, demonstrating the feasibility of real-time PVA monitoring and its significant prognostic value in mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients,” said Yun Long, MD, corresponding author of the study.

Related Links:
Peking Union Medical College Hospital


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
Pressure Guidewire
SavvyWire
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Implantable Absorbable Sensor Detects Life-Threatening Complications After Intes...
New Study Findings Enable Improved Ventilation During Complex Lung Surgery
3D-Printed Blood Vessel Scaffolds Could Transform Heart Bypass Surgeries
Image: Pre-postoperative CTA and CT perfusion (Photo courtesy of Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, DOI: 10.1186/s41016-025-00413-7)

Simple Bypass Protocol Improves Outcomes in Chronic Cerebral Occlusion

Chronic cerebral arterial occlusion and moyamoya disease are major causes of ischemic stroke, particularly in regions where access to advanced diagnostic tools is limited. Assessing cerebral blood flow... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE