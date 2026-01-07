We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




World's Smallest Programmable Robot Opens Up New Possibilities in Medicine

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jan 2026

Robots have steadily shrunk over decades, but building machines that can operate autonomously below one millimeter has remained a major challenge. More...

At this scale, traditional movement and control mechanisms fail, and it has been nearly impossible to integrate power, sensing, computation, and propulsion into a single system. Researchers have now demonstrated microscopic robots that can independently sense, decide, and move within fluid environments for months at a time.

Research carried out by teams at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA, USA) and the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) shows that the robots measuring roughly 200 by 300 by 50 micrometers, smaller than a grain of salt, are fully programmable and autonomous. Powered by light, they integrate propulsion, sensors, memory, and computing onto a single microscopic platform.

To overcome the limits of traditional mechanical movement, the researchers designed a propulsion system that uses electrically generated fields to push surrounding ions and water molecules, allowing the robots to “swim” without moving parts. Ultra-low-power electronics were developed to operate on just tens of nanowatts supplied by tiny solar panels. Custom computer architectures and compressed instruction sets enabled onboard processing and memory to fit within the remaining space.

The robots can move in complex patterns, coordinate in groups, sense temperature changes with high precision, and adjust their behavior in response. Embedded computers allow them to store programs, process sensor input, and encode information through patterned movements observable under a microscope. The work, described in Science Robotics and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, represents the first demonstration of fully autonomous, programmable robots operating at this microscopic scale.

Because they operate at the scale of biological microorganisms, the robots could enable new approaches in medicine, such as monitoring the health of individual cells or sensing local tissue conditions. The platform is designed to be scalable and adaptable, allowing future versions to incorporate additional sensors, faster movement, and more complex programs.

“This is really just the first chapter,” said Assistant Professor Marc Miskin, PhD, senior author of the studies. “We’ve shown that you can put a brain, a sensor and a motor into something almost too small to see, and have it survive and work for months. Once you have that foundation, you can layer on all kinds of intelligence and functionality. It opens the door to a whole new future for robotics at the microscale.”

Related Links:
University of Pennsylvania 
University of Michigan


Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Pressure Guidewire
SavvyWire
Absorbable Monofilament Mesh
Phasix Mesh
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Implantable Absorbable Sensor Detects Life-Threatening Complications After Intes...
New Study Findings Enable Improved Ventilation During Complex Lung Surgery
3D-Printed Blood Vessel Scaffolds Could Transform Heart Bypass Surgeries
Image: Pre-postoperative CTA and CT perfusion (Photo courtesy of Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, DOI: 10.1186/s41016-025-00413-7)

Simple Bypass Protocol Improves Outcomes in Chronic Cerebral Occlusion

Chronic cerebral arterial occlusion and moyamoya disease are major causes of ischemic stroke, particularly in regions where access to advanced diagnostic tools is limited. Assessing cerebral blood flow... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE