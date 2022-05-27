We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
31 May 2022 - 03 Jun 2022
ESGAR 2022 – 33rd Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Radiology
01 Jun 2022 - 04 Jun 2022
EULAR 2022 – European Congress of Rheumatology
03 Jun 2022 - 07 Jun 2022
ASCO 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

World's Smallest Flexible Microscope Targets Biopsies

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 May 2022
Print article
Image: Cellvizio advanced technology helps target biopsies using the world\'s smallest flexible microscope (Photo courtesy of Mauna Kea Technologies)
Image: Cellvizio advanced technology helps target biopsies using the world\'s smallest flexible microscope (Photo courtesy of Mauna Kea Technologies)

Lung cancer is the world’s leading cause of cancer deaths claiming over 1.8 million lives every year - more than colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Its diagnosis remains challenging, despite significant advancements in diagnostic and treatment technologies. The number of lung nodules identified on chest CTs continues to rise. Determining if a suspicious pulmonary nodule is malignant or benign can be challenging and time-consuming, often requiring multiple biopsy attempts and/or invasive procedures that can result in inconclusive results and complications. Now, the rapidly growing field of molecular imaging aims to improve the detection of cancer cells through easier and more precise visualization.

Cellvizio from Mauna Kea Technologies (Allston, MA, USA) is a breakthrough imaging platform making biopsies more targeted and more accessible. Cellvizio advanced technology helps target biopsies using the world's smallest flexible microscope, providing clinicians with microscopic images of tissue instantaneously and in a minimally-invasive manner. Mauna Kea has received a new U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of the Cellvizio 100 Series platform with a molecular imaging agent, the first of its kind, for real-time in vivo visualization during endoscopic, laparoscopic, and needle-based procedures.

The pioneering category of medical procedures expanded through this new clearance – Molecular Image-guided Procedures (MIP) – is designed to provide Cellvizio the unique clinical ability to visualize tissues to which molecular agents bind, allowing the potential for real-time visualization of cancer at the cellular level during minimally invasive interventions. The use of MIP during bronchoscopic lung biopsy may improve the diagnostic accuracy of biopsies while reducing the number of procedures, time, and complications associated with obtaining a diagnosis.

Thanks to its Confocal Miniprobes, Cellvizio is compatible with all types of flexible endoscopes and when placed in direct contact with the mucosa, it provides real-time in vivo video sequences of the cellular and vascular microarchitecture of internal human tissue structure. Treatment decisions can be made in a minimally invasive and in an instantaneous manner, as opposed to traditional method of taking “blind biopsies”. Targeted biopsies are digital microscopic video sequences displayed live on a monitor during the endoscopic evaluation. Cellvizio has been proven to help physicians secure their decisions, reduce indetermination and improve patient outcomes. It reduces the number of biopsies needed while increasing diagnostic yield by providing real-time vision at the cellular level.

“While the suite of tools to diagnose and treat lung cancer has evolved over the past few decades, there remains a significant unmet need to improve how early and how accurately patients can be staged and treated after lung nodule detection,” said Nicolas Bouvier, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies.

Related Links:
Mauna Kea Technologies 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Biomarker Based Non-Endoscopic Technology Identifies Risk for Esophageal Cancer
Quidel Triage Cardiac Panel Facilitates Rapid POC Diagnosis of Chest Pain Patients...
Smart Pacifier Eliminates Need for Invasive Blood Draws to Monitor Electrolytes of...
Image: First rapid test for acetaminophen toxicity has entered final study (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Blood Test Detects Markers for Liver Injury from Acetaminophen Overdose in 20 Minutes

Acetaminophen is the most common drug for pain and fever, and it is the most common cause of liver failure in the US. Physicians have no FDA-approved test to confirm the diagnosis of acetaminophen liver injury.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
Image: Future wearable health tech could measure gases released from skin (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases

Most research on measuring human biomarkers, which are measures of a body’s health, rely on electrical signals to sense the chemicals excreted in sweat. But sensors that rely on perspiration often require... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants...
GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs...
Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
Image: PrecisionOS is offering immersive VR training in partnership with Siemens (Photo courtesy of Siemens)

Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is offering immersive virtual reality (VR) training in partnership with PrecisionOS (Vancouver, Canada) to help surgeons and technicians practice the use of its... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE