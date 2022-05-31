We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Compression System Improves Foot and Ankle Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 May 2022
Image: New EasyFuse Dynamic Compression System for high-demand foot and ankle applications (Photo courtesy of Stryker)
Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has launched its new EasyFuse Dynamic Compression System for high-demand foot and ankle applications that is designed to decrease surgical complexity, provide strong dynamic-compression implants and reduce waste in the operating room.

Stryker’s new foot and ankle staple system is created using nitinol, a nickel titanium alloy metal well known for its strength and shape recovery. The EasyFuse Dynamic Compression System features extra wide staple bridge designed to distribute forces and provide consistent implant strength. An intuitively designed inserter provides surgeons with confident implant deployment while also allowing quick and easy implant reloading if desired. Additionally, its universal, sterile packed instrumentation decreases surgical complexity and reduces operating room material waste.

“The EasyFuse Dynamic Compression System is another key addition to Stryker’s innovative foot and ankle product portfolio, expanding options for surgeons,” said Michael Rankin, Vice President, Marketing and Medical Education for Stryker’s Foot & Ankle business unit. “We are pleased to provide a new premier staple technology to our customers that has the potential to improve patient outcomes.”

“Over the last five years, staples have emerged as efficient and effective implants for foot and ankle surgeons to use for both simple and complex midfoot arthrodesis,” said Dr. Carroll Jones, an orthopedic surgeon at OrthoCarolina and design surgeon. “The attributes of the EasyFuse System represent the next generation of best-in-class staple technology.”

