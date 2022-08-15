Robotic Surgery System Uses CT Scan for Precise Placement of Orthopedic Implants

A robot-assisted platform for orthopedic applications assists surgeons in formulating personalized patient implant plans based on preoperative CT scan anatomical data as well as specific implant data. During surgery, based on actual patient alignment and anatomy, the system facilitates precise implant positioning to achieve the desired kinematics specific to the patient. The SkyWalker System then allows the surgeon to quickly proceed to resection using a high-dexterity and lightweight mechanical arm resulting in improved precision, accuracy, and efficiency.

The SkyWalker System from MicroPort Navibot (Foxborough, MA, USA) offers the technical advantages of precise operation and efficient coordination, while prioritizing safety. The system is capable of providing the surgeon with information that can help to achieve the desired joint line reconstruction while providing data to optimally balance soft tissues.

MicroPort has received 510(K) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US for the SkyWalker System which will initially offer a robotically assisted total knee replacement solution that is compatible with the Evolution Medial-Pivot Total Knee System.

Related Links:

MicroPort Navibot