MRI-Based Brain Mapping Software Helps Visualize Key Areas during Complex Neurosurgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Aug 2023
Image: Quicktome Brain Mapping Technology delivers fast and intuitive insights into a patient’s brain networks (Photo courtesy of o8t)
Image: Quicktome Brain Mapping Technology delivers fast and intuitive insights into a patient’s brain networks (Photo courtesy of o8t)

Neurosurgeons have traditionally depended on older brain imaging platforms that offer limited information based on anatomical landmarks. They are dependent on anatomical atlases of neural networks to identify crucial anatomy near the specific brain region requiring surgery. Now, a cutting-edge brain mapping platform provides visualization of a patient's unique brain networks prior to life-changing neurosurgeries. This mapping enables neurosurgeons to see images of the parts of a patient's brain that constitute their unique personality, allowing them to devise a strategy to preserve these parts while performing brain surgery to remove tumors and other abnormalities.

The Quicktome FDA-cleared precision brain mapping platform by Omniscient Neurotechnology (o8t, Sydney, Australia) employs artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze millions of data points collected from a standard MRI scan, delivering vital brain insights to neurosurgeons in an accessible and actionable format. The technology makes use of "connectomics," the study of the brain's connections and functional networks. The connectomics-based approach of Quicktome can be tailored and altered to match an individual patient's anatomy and more accurately predict vital regions or networks in their brain, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

Quicktome is among the first clinical platforms that allow neurosurgeons to create network templates of an individual's cognitive and emotional regulation networks within the brain. Research indicates that damage to these brain networks during surgery can lead to a range of issues, from depression to significant personality changes, seriously impacting a patient’s quality of life. Quicktome's machine learning algorithm produces patient-specific brain maps, which enables physicians to customize surgical approaches based on a patient's individual anatomy.

