We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Predictive Model Identifies Best Patients for Minimally Invasive Epilepsy Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: The new predictive model identifies best candidates for epilepsy surgery (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)
Image: The new predictive model identifies best candidates for epilepsy surgery (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder that causes recurrent seizures, affects nearly 3 million people in the U.S., with about one-third not responding effectively to medications. For these individuals, surgery to remove or disable the part of the brain responsible for seizures can be a viable treatment, though predicting which patients will become seizure-free has been challenging. Now, a new scoring system may help doctors better predict which patients are likely to be free of seizures after undergoing minimally invasive epilepsy surgery.

Researchers from Rutgers Health (New Brunswick, NJ, USA) and other institutions have developed a predictive model aimed at improving access to surgical treatment for epilepsy. Their model, based on data from 101 patients who underwent stereotactic laser amygdalohippocampotomy (SLAH)—a minimally invasive procedure using laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) to target and disable a small region of the brain’s temporal lobe—identifies eight clinical factors linked to a higher likelihood of becoming seizure-free post-surgery. These factors include patient history, MRI abnormalities, lesions, and febrile seizures. Instead of using complex statistical models, the team created a straightforward scoring system by assigning one point for each positive factor, which outperformed other predictive models, including those based solely on MRI findings or more elaborate analyses.

The findings, published in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, show that patients with a score of 6 or higher on the 8-point scale had a 70% to 80% chance of becoming seizure-free after SLAH—comparable to success rates of traditional open surgery. Patients with lower scores experienced progressively reduced chances of achieving seizure freedom. Interestingly, even those without clear MRI evidence of scarring in the temporal lobe—long considered a key indicator for surgical success—could still benefit from SLAH if they had several other positive factors. This approach could help broaden the availability of surgical treatment for epilepsy, which remains underutilized. Many patients are reluctant to pursue invasive brain surgery due to concerns about cognitive side effects, but the less invasive SLAH procedure might be more attractive, especially with clearer predictions about the likelihood of success.

Although this predictive model could be used to guide clinical decisions, the researchers acknowledge it requires further validation on additional patient outcome data beyond their initial study group. The scoring system also does not account for all potential factors that might affect surgical outcomes, such as the distribution of abnormal brain activity across hemispheres or specific seizure types. Despite these limitations, the researchers believe this model marks a significant advancement in personalizing epilepsy treatment. By offering more refined predictions of surgical outcomes, this tool may enable more patients with drug-resistant epilepsy to achieve relief through minimally invasive procedures. As research progresses, the model may be enhanced by incorporating more detailed data, such as seizure characteristics and neuropsychological profiles, potentially leading to even more accurate predictions and improved patient care.

"We've pried open the therapeutic window with this minimally invasive approach," said Robert Gross, senior author of the study and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson and New Jersey Medical School. "The concordance of multiple clinical data points better predicts seizure freedom after SLAH than any one data point alone."

Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
X-Ray QA Meter
T3 AD Pro
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
AI-Enabled EEG Analysis Software
autoSCORE
New
Transcatheter Valve Repair System
PASCAL Precision

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
New Guideline Details Management of CVD Risk Before, During and After Noncardiac...
New Risk Scoring System Considers Role of Chronic Illness in Post-Surgery Mortality...
Implantable Cell-Based Bioelectronic Devices to Enable Patient-Specific Treatment...
Image: Alizarin complexone via the intra-articular injection can enter different directions in the joint (Photo courtesy of FASEB BioAdvances; doi.org/10.1096/fba.2024-00103)

Fluorescent Dye Reveals Biochemical Conversations Between Cartilage and Bone in Early Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a painful condition where the cartilage in a joint deteriorates, causing bone-on-bone contact. This articular cartilage also calcifies, turning into bone. The progressive condition... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Image: The AI-powered platform improves point-of-care diagnostics with enhanced accuracy and real-time data (Photo courtesy of HueDx)

Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC Testing

Point-of-care diagnostics are crucial for public health, offering rapid, on-site testing that enables prompt diagnosis and treatment. This is especially valuable in remote or underserved regions where... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Image: The acquisition of NICO further strengthens Stryker’s commitment to neurotechnology through tumor and stroke care (Photo courtesy of NICO)

Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation

Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has completed the acquisition of NICO Corporation (Indianapolis, IN, USA which provides a systematic approach to minimally invasive surgery for tumor and intracerebral... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE