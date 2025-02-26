We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




"Ultra-Rapid" Testing in the OR Could Enable Accurate Removal of Brain Tumors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: The new tool may help surgeons quickly determine which cells are cancerous and how many such cells are present in a particular tissue sample (Photo courtesy of Med online, DOI: 10.1016/j.medj.2025.100604)
Image: The new tool may help surgeons quickly determine which cells are cancerous and how many such cells are present in a particular tissue sample (Photo courtesy of Med online, DOI: 10.1016/j.medj.2025.100604)

For many cancers, including brain tumors, the success of surgery and the prevention of cancer recurrence depend on removing as much of the tumor and surrounding cancerous cells as safely as possible. Surgeons, however, often lack information about the genetic mutations present in the tumors they are removing. Certain cancer types can be identified through specific mutations, which are changes in the DNA instructions of the abnormal cells. A technology that allows for the rapid and accurate quantification of mutations in the operating room could enable surgeons to tailor their approach based on the cancer's genetic profile, thereby improving the ability to remove tumor tissue more reliably. Researchers have now developed a groundbreaking technology capable of measuring mutation levels in tissues in just 15 minutes, paving the way for surgeries guided by genetic data and offering the potential for better patient outcomes. This tool for quickly identifying the genetic "fingerprints" of cancer cells could allow future surgeons to more precisely remove brain tumors while the patient is still in the operating room.

The study, led by researchers from NYU Langone Health (New York, NY, USA), presents the development of Ultra-Rapid droplet digital PCR (UR-ddPCR), which was found to measure the concentration of tumor cells in a tissue sample in only 15 minutes. The technology is capable of detecting as few as five cancer cells per square millimeter. According to the researchers, UR-ddPCR, at least in initial tests on brain tissue samples, is fast and accurate enough to be the first practical tool for detecting cancer cells in real-time during brain surgeries, directly using genetic mutations. To develop UR-ddPCR, the research team sought efficiencies in the steps of the standard droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) method. By reducing the DNA extraction time from 30 minutes to under five minutes, the team maintained compatibility with ddPCR. Further time savings were achieved by increasing the concentrations of chemicals used during testing, which shortened the time for some steps from two hours to under three minutes.

Additional efficiencies were realized by using pre-warmed reaction vessels for the two temperatures required by PCR, rather than repeatedly cycling the temperature of a single vessel. In the study, the researchers employed UR-ddPCR to measure the levels of two genetic mutations, IDH1 R132H and BRAF V600E, both commonly found in brain cancers. By combining UR-ddPCR with stimulated Raman histology—another technique the team developed earlier—the researchers could assess both the fraction and density of tumor cells within each tissue sample. The study, published in Cell Press Journal Med online, demonstrated that UR-ddPCR outperformed standard ddPCR in terms of processing speed. While standard ddPCR can accurately quantify tumor cells, it takes several hours to yield results, making it impractical for use during surgery.

With UR-ddPCR, surgeons could potentially determine the cancerous nature of cells and precisely quantify the number of cancer cells present in specific tissue areas, a level of accuracy previously unattainable. The study revealed that UR-ddPCR produced results consistent with both standard ddPCR and genetic sequencing across 75 tissue samples from 22 patients undergoing glioma tumor surgery at NYU Langone, a type of brain cancer. Results from UR-ddPCR were also verified against known cancer cell samples as well as non-cancerous samples. Although the tool has shown promising results, the researchers caution that broader use will require further refinement and clinical trials. The next step is to automate the UR-ddPCR process to simplify and speed up its application in the operating room. Clinical trials will also be necessary to evaluate patient outcomes when using this tool as compared to existing diagnostic methods. Additionally, the team plans to develop the technology to detect other genetic mutations commonly associated with various cancer types.

"Our study shows that Ultra-Rapid droplet digital PCR could be a fast and efficient tool for making a molecular diagnosis during surgery for brain cancer, and it has potential to also be used for cancers outside the brain," said study co-senior investigator Gilad Evrony, MD, PhD.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Dry Thawing & Warming System
SAHARA-TSC 230 V
New
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor
ASPEL 308-508 ABPM

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World-First Technology Uses Real-Time ECG Signal Analysis for Accurate CVAD Plac...
Smart Sensor Enables Precise, Self-Powered Tracking of Healing Wounds
AI Outperforms Humans at Analyzing Long-Term ECG Recordings
Image: The AI model is designed to predict a person’s biological age based on ECG data (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)

AI Model Could Use ECG Tests to Detect Premature Aging and Cognitive Decline

Stroke can accelerate age-related cognitive decline, impacting an individual's quality of life and daily functioning. An electrocardiogram (ECG) records the electrical activity of the heart, with each... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Image: Integrating advanced data analytics into clinical practice to improve patient care (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live AI-Powered Insights

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) and Mass General Brigham (Cambridge, MA, USA) have formed a strategic partnership to develop and implement advanced data infrastructure and artificial intelligence... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE