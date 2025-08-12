Implantable 3D Patch Closes and Repairs Heart Defects

Following a heart attack, reduced blood flow deprives the heart of oxygen, leading to tissue damage. More...

In severe cases, the heart wall can rupture, requiring immediate surgical repair. Current treatment involves bovine pericardial patches, which are stable and permeable but remain foreign bodies and can trigger calcification, thrombosis, or inflammation. Now, a 3D-printed cardiac patch can match the mechanical properties of the heart and withstand internal blood pressure, thereby closing defects as well as helping damaged heart tissue regenerate.

An interdisciplinary research team from ETH Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland) and the University Hospital of Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland) has developed the “RCPatch” (Reinforced Cardiac Patch) for intraventricular implantation. The device, presented in the study in Advanced Materials, combines a fine mesh to seal damage, a 3D-printed degradable polymer scaffold for stability, and a hydrogel enriched with living heart muscle cells. This three-part design allows the patch to integrate into existing heart tissue and degrade naturally once healing is complete.

The lattice-structured scaffold is printed from a degradable polymer, providing enough strength to withstand cardiac pressures. The mesh component, infused with a hydrogel containing living cells, facilitates attachment to the heart and promotes tissue growth. By combining these components, the RCPatch creates a dense yet flexible structure that enables biological integration rather than permanent implantation of inert material.

In an initial animal experiment, the patch was successfully implanted and withstood high pressure, preventing bleeding and restoring cardiac function. The researchers then conducted preclinical tests on pig models, using the RCPatch to close artificial defects in the left ventricle. These tests showed the patch maintained structural integrity under real blood pressure.

These findings establish a promising basis for a mechanically reinforced, tissue-engineered heart patch suitable for human implantation. Long-term, the aim is for the device to not only repair but also regenerate myocardial tissue. Future work will focus on improving material properties and assessing stability in extended animal studies before moving toward clinical use.

