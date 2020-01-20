We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
KOREA E & EX

Download Mobile App




Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)
A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals.

Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom), the University of Napoli Federico II (Naples, Italy), Western University (WU; London, Canada), and other institutions, the personalized medicine approach uses AI to automatically detect nocturnal hypoglycemia with just a few heartbeats of raw ECG signal recorded with non-invasive, wearable devices. A visualization method then enables the clinicians to establish which part of the ECG signal is significantly associated with a hypoglycemic event in each individual subject.

The AI model is trained with each subject's own dataset, which is comprised of both ECG and glucose recordings as measured by two sensors worn for a period of 8-14 days. The researchers conducted two pilot studies involving eight healthy volunteers, which found that the average sensitivity and specificity of the AI approach for hypoglycemia detection was about 82%, comparable to current continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device performance. The study was published on January 13, 2020, in Nature Scientific Reports.

“Fingerpicks are never pleasant, and in some circumstances particularly cumbersome. Our innovation consisted of using AI for automatically detecting hypoglycemia via few ECG beats. This is relevant because ECG can be detected in any circumstance, including sleeping,” said senior author Leandro Pecchia, PhD, of the University of Warwick School of Engineering. “Our approach enables personalized tuning of detection algorithms and emphasizes how hypoglycemic events affect ECG. Based on this information, clinicians can adapt the therapy to each individual.”

Hypoglycemia can cause pronounced physiological responses as a consequence of autonomic activation, principally of the sympatho-adrenal system, which results in the release of epinephrine (adrenaline). The autonomic stimulus provokes hemodynamic changes in order maintain a supply of glucose to the brain and promote the hepatic production of glucose. Hemodynamic changes associated with hypoglycemia include an increase in heart rate and peripheral systolic blood pressure, a fall in central blood pressure, reduced peripheral arterial resistance, and an increase in myocardial contractility, stroke volume, and cardiac output.

Related Links:
University of Warwick
University of Napoli Federico II
Western University



Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand
Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics
EHR Software Helps Prevent Patient ICU Delirium
Image: Decolonizing parents can help prevent NICU infections (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Parental Decolonization Reduces NICU S. Aureus Infections

Treating parents with intranasal mupirocin and chlorhexidine-impregnated cloths can significantly reduce Staphylococcus aureus transmission to neonates, according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
ORs Harbor Reproductive Hazards for Female Surgeons
Neuromodulation System Helps Treat Fecal Incontinence
Augmented Reality Solution Supports Surgical Trauma Care
Image: An intraluminal bypass device reduces diverting stoma complications (Photo courtesy of Colospan)

Gastrointestinal Bypass Device Offers an Alternative to Diverting Stoma

A novel temporary intraluminal bypass device reduces diverting stoma rates in patients undergoing gastrointestinal resection procedures. The Colospan (Kfar Saba, Israel) CG-100 is designed to reduce... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Image: An intrauterine balloon tamponade device (Photo courtesy of Alpha Image)

Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging

Uterine balloon tamponade (UBT) has an extremely high success rate for treating severe postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), according to a new study. Researchers at Boston Medical Center (BMC; MA, USA), the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events
Image: An accessibility app helps the disable control their phone with facial gestures (Photo courtesy of Swiftable)

Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices

A touch-free app aids amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or spinal cord injury patients control their android devices using just head movement and facial gestures. The Swiftable (Arvada, CO, USA) Jabberwocky... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion...
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026
Image: DISCOVERY™ (Photo courtesy of PENTAX Medical)

PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan) has cleared CE mark for DISCOVERY, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted polyp detector designed to support endoscopists in finding potential polyps during a colorectal examination.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE