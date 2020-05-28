Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITHospital NewsBusiness Events
- Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC Use
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
- Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in Emerging Regions
- Advantech Launches Medical-Grade AVAS-400 Series 4K UHD Video Recorder
- Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 6 Billion by 2025
- Sanofi Sells Its Stake in US Coronavirus Drugmaker Regeneron
- Merck Announces Acquisition and Collaborations to Combat COVID‑19
- Novavax Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Philips Launches Wireless Wearable Biosensor to Help Monitor COVID-19 Patients
- 'Self-Cleaning' Electric Mask Can Kill Coronavirus Using Phone Charger