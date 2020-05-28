Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses.The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA ARV-FS02 fever screening camera and scanner is an integrated contact tracing system that keeps track of date and time records of all scanned faces for any building, and can be implemented as an independent system or can be customized and integrated into an attendance system or human resources management software. Small businesses can implement a simple process, using a self-registration form with indicators such as age, fatigue, loss of appetite, smell or taste or persistent cough, indicators that are as critical in identifying infections, in addition to fever screening.Features include a 7-inch face-recognition terminal and a sensitive thermal camera available in wall-mounted, table top, or floor stand models, which can also be integrated with other enterprise software, such as turnstile controls, gate access, or attendance systems. Temperature measurement accuracy is ±0.3°C for a distance of 0.4 to 1.5-meters, and does not require foot-traffic to stop moving. Built-in facial recognition algorithms based on embedded neural networks support accurate recognition, even in multi-person crowds, side views, semi-occlusion, and blurred conditions. A 50,000-face library with 99.99% accuracy is accessible in both online and offline modes.“Fever screening needs to be carried out strictly to identify an asymptomatic individual. However, having security personnel to carry out this screening might be ineffective and inefficient,” said the company in a press statement. “The security personnel is also prone to be exposed to the virus. Hence, it is viable for business owners to own a fever screening camera that captures the body temperature of passers-by in real-time.”Facial recognition systems use biometrics to map facial features. The geometry of the face is rapidly analyzed, with key factors including interpapillary distance and the distance from forehead to chin. In all, there are over 65 quantifiable features that can be used to identify a face, generating a unique facial signature.