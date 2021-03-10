Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data

A novel wound photography and documentation system monitors the progression of external wounds and skin conditions over time.The Aranz Medical (Christchurch, New Zealand) Silhouette system is comprised of SilhouetteStar, a non-contact, wireless, laser-guided three dimensional (3D) measurement camera; SilhouetteLite and SilhouetteLite+ apps that connect to the camera to a personal digital assistant (PDA), such as an Apple iPad or iPhone; and the Silhouette web-based user application, which connects to the Silhouette Server, which can then be used to transfer the images and documentation to third-party electronic medical record (EMR) databases using standard formats, such as HL7 and DICOM.Silhouette also enables asynchronous telehealth applications, which enable healthcare providers to record patient’s healing information at the point of care (POC). The assessment information is securely stored on the device until there is an available network connection to send the data to the centralized SilhouetteCentral database, which stores all of the patient’s assessment information. In addition, the Silhouette Home User app enables patients to use their own mobile devices to take images and record notes about their own wound or skin condition.“Silhouette enables healthcare providers to easily transition to rapid quantitative wound assessment. The new Silhouette products make field-based assessments easier and the data accessible at the speed of telemedicine, enabling centralized staff to instantly access data and improve the care of their patients,” said Bruce Davey, MD, CEO of ARANZ Medical. “We design our products with patients and their caregivers at the forefront of our minds. It just makes good sense for patients to be assessed whenever possible in their own community or homes.”An essential part of weekly wound assessment is measuring the wound, and consistent technique is vital for accuracy. A telehealth solution can provide significant advantages for both patients and providers, including reducing cost of care, reducing waiting times for patients, improving patient experiences and satisfaction, and making it easier for patients with mobility restrictions to get specialized care without unnecessary travel and disruptions.