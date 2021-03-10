We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Mar 2021
Print article
Image: The Silhouette camera and mobile apps (Photo courtesy of ARANZ Medical)
Image: The Silhouette camera and mobile apps (Photo courtesy of ARANZ Medical)
A novel wound photography and documentation system monitors the progression of external wounds and skin conditions over time.

The Aranz Medical (Christchurch, New Zealand) Silhouette system is comprised of SilhouetteStar, a non-contact, wireless, laser-guided three dimensional (3D) measurement camera; SilhouetteLite and SilhouetteLite+ apps that connect to the camera to a personal digital assistant (PDA), such as an Apple iPad or iPhone; and the Silhouette web-based user application, which connects to the Silhouette Server, which can then be used to transfer the images and documentation to third-party electronic medical record (EMR) databases using standard formats, such as HL7 and DICOM.

Silhouette also enables asynchronous telehealth applications, which enable healthcare providers to record patient’s healing information at the point of care (POC). The assessment information is securely stored on the device until there is an available network connection to send the data to the centralized SilhouetteCentral database, which stores all of the patient’s assessment information. In addition, the Silhouette Home User app enables patients to use their own mobile devices to take images and record notes about their own wound or skin condition.

“Silhouette enables healthcare providers to easily transition to rapid quantitative wound assessment. The new Silhouette products make field-based assessments easier and the data accessible at the speed of telemedicine, enabling centralized staff to instantly access data and improve the care of their patients,” said Bruce Davey, MD, CEO of ARANZ Medical. “We design our products with patients and their caregivers at the forefront of our minds. It just makes good sense for patients to be assessed whenever possible in their own community or homes.”

An essential part of weekly wound assessment is measuring the wound, and consistent technique is vital for accuracy. A telehealth solution can provide significant advantages for both patients and providers, including reducing cost of care, reducing waiting times for patients, improving patient experiences and satisfaction, and making it easier for patients with mobility restrictions to get specialized care without unnecessary travel and disruptions.

Related Links:
Aranz Medical


Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Straight Intubating Scope Assists Emergency Airway Management
Spot Check Monitor Improves Patient-Centric Care
Hydrogels Promote Healing Better than Traditional Bandages
Image: The AUDICOR acoustic cardiography device (Photo courtesy of Inovise Medical)

Acoustic Monitor Detects Cardiac Decompensation Risk

A new heart failure management system detects cardiac decompensation remotely in patients who have been previously hospitalized. The Inovise Medical (Portland, OR, USA) AUDICOR is an acoustic cardiography... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Patient Specific Talus Spacer Treats Avascular Necrosis
3D-Printed Guides Aid Breast Conservation Surgery
Augmented Reality System Advances Joint Arthroplasty
Image: A wounded Syrian child hospitalized at Galilee Medical Center (Photo courtesy of GMC)

Delayed Gunshot Treatments Decreases Postoperative Morbidity

A new study suggests that delaying surgical intervention following high-velocity maxillofacial injuries can improve healing. Researchers at Galilee Medical Center (GMC; Nahariya, Israel) and the Azrieli... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Image: Pregnant women can vaccinate against COVID-19 if they so desire (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

A new guidance suggests that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women who want to be vaccinated, despite a lack of safety data. Issued by the American College of Obstetricians... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Remote Pulse Oximeter Monitor Patients at Home
New Neurostimulators Offer Personalized Pain Relief
CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling
Image: Low intensity electromagnetic fields can assist recovery from stroke (Photo courtesy of BrainQ)

Therapeutic Device Reduces Disability Following Stroke

Artificial intelligence (AI) powered therapy generates electromagnetic fields that enhance recovery and reduce disability caused by ischemic stroke. The BrainQ (Jerusalem, Israel) BQ System is a cloud-connected... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring ...
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Illustration

Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care

Researchers have developed a machine learning algorithm that could significantly improve clinicians’ ability to identify hospitalized patients whose condition is deteriorating to the extent that they need... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE