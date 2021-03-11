We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Mar 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration
A new study has determined that artificial intelligence (AI) can be an adjunct tool for breast ultrasound to reduce excessive lesion biopsy.

Researchers at Peking University Third Hospital (Beijing, China) conducted a study to determine whether adding an AI system to breast ultrasound can reduce unnecessary biopsies. In the study, conventional ultrasound and AI analyses were prospectively performed on 173 suspicious breast lesions before ultrasound-guided core needle biopsy or vacuum-assisted excision. Conventional ultrasound images were retrospectively reviewed according to the BI-RADS 2013 lexicon and categories. Two downgrading stratifications based on AI assessments were manually used to downgrade the BI-RADS category 4A lesions to category 3. Stratification A was used to downgrade if the assessments of both orthogonal sections of a lesion from AI were possibly benign. Stratification B was used to downgrade if the assessment of any of the orthogonal sections was possibly benign. The effects of AI-based diagnosis on lesions to reduce unnecessary biopsy were analyzed using histopathological results as reference standards.

The researchers found that 43 lesions diagnosed as BI-RADS category 4A by conventional ultrasound received AI-based hypothetical downgrading. While downgrading with stratification A, 14 biopsies were correctly avoided. The biopsy rate for BI-RADS category 4A lesions decreased from 100% to 67.4% (P <  0.001). While downgrading with stratification B, 27 biopsies could be avoided with two malignancies missed, and the biopsy rate decreased to 37.2% (P <  0.05, compared with conventional ultrasound and stratification A). Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that adding an AI system to breast ultrasound could reduce unnecessary lesion biopsies and have recommended downgrading stratification A for its lower misdiagnosis rate.

Related Links:
Peking University Third Hospital


Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Straight Intubating Scope Assists Emergency Airway Management
Spot Check Monitor Improves Patient-Centric Care
Hydrogels Promote Healing Better than Traditional Bandages
Image: The AUDICOR acoustic cardiography device (Photo courtesy of Inovise Medical)

Acoustic Monitor Detects Cardiac Decompensation Risk

A new heart failure management system detects cardiac decompensation remotely in patients who have been previously hospitalized. The Inovise Medical (Portland, OR, USA) AUDICOR is an acoustic cardiography... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Delayed Gunshot Treatments Decreases Postoperative Morbidity
Patient Specific Talus Spacer Treats Avascular Necrosis
3D-Printed Guides Aid Breast Conservation Surgery
Image: The Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope (Photo courtesy of Aesculap)

Robotic Digital Microscope Aids Image-Guided Surgery

An innovative digital surgical microscope allows neurosurgeons to see more, assisted with a robotic arm to position the camera conveniently. The Aesculap (Tuttlingen, Germany) Aeos platform includes... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Image: Pregnant women can vaccinate against COVID-19 if they so desire (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

A new guidance suggests that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women who want to be vaccinated, despite a lack of safety data. Issued by the American College of Obstetricians... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Remote Pulse Oximeter Monitor Patients at Home
New Neurostimulators Offer Personalized Pain Relief
CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling
Image: Low intensity electromagnetic fields can assist recovery from stroke (Photo courtesy of BrainQ)

Therapeutic Device Reduces Disability Following Stroke

Artificial intelligence (AI) powered therapy generates electromagnetic fields that enhance recovery and reduce disability caused by ischemic stroke. The BrainQ (Jerusalem, Israel) BQ System is a cloud-connected... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring ...
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Illustration

Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care

Researchers have developed a machine learning algorithm that could significantly improve clinicians’ ability to identify hospitalized patients whose condition is deteriorating to the extent that they need... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE