We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
77 ELEKTRONIKA

Download Mobile App




AI-Powered Tool Combs through Electronic Health Records For Faster Diagnoses of Rare Diseases

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: Project Zebra virtual pooling model (Photo courtesy of Project Zebra)
Image: Project Zebra virtual pooling model (Photo courtesy of Project Zebra)

A rare disease is defined as one that affects fewer than 200,000 individuals. Collectively, over 10,000 known rare diseases impact more than 30 million people. While some of these diseases, like multiple sclerosis, are well-recognized, most—including bartonellosis, maple syrup urine disease, and visual snow syndrome—are not. Acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), a group of rare genetic disorders, affects 1 in 100,000 people, predominantly women. The symptoms often correlate with the menstrual cycle and can lead to severe, even life-threatening, episodes characterized by abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, limb weakness, and anxiety. In 2019, the FDA approved givosiran as a prophylactic treatment for these recurrent attacks. However, the average time to diagnose AHP is 15 years, largely because physicians encounter it so infrequently. During this diagnostic delay, the disease can worsen and cause irreversible harm. Now, researchers have created an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can identify potential patients with AHP, thus aiding in the diagnosis and management of this rare genetic disease.

This predictive algorithm developed by the team at UCLA Health (Los Angeles, CA, USA) under Project Zebra, sifts through electronic health records to spot patterns indicative of disease, alerting physicians to patients who may need further testing and diagnosis. It specifically targets suspected porphyria patients and was trained on a dataset that included de-identified patient records from UCSF and UCLA—part of approximately 10 million records throughout the UC system. The algorithm's development was complicated by the often lengthy approval process required for accessing patient data, and the fact that algorithms improve with access to vast datasets from various institutions, though obtaining the necessary permissions can be challenging. To overcome this, zebraMD has implemented Virtual Pooling, a patented technology that allows the algorithm to learn from data without actually transferring it.

One of the main hurdles in developing the algorithm was the unorganized nature of patient data, which includes both structured data, like vital signs and lab results, and unstructured data, such as physician's notes. The latter presents particular difficulties for algorithms, which prompted the researchers to refine and structure the data. The researchers equipped the model with detailed symptom information and references to a rare and genetic disease database maintained by the National Institutes of Health, which catalogs signs, symptoms, and clinical presentation of diseases including porphyria. The algorithm was then allowed to independently scan through the data and identify patterns, an approach that is crucial given the high rate of misdiagnosis associated with rare diseases. According to findings published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, the algorithm accurately predicted referrals for AHP testing with an accuracy between 89% and 93%, and it identified 71% of the patients who tested positive for the disease earlier than they were actually diagnosed, saving an average of 1.2 years per case. Currently, Project Zebra is expanding its focus to include predicting cerebral aneurysms, a potentially life-threatening condition characterized by the expansion of a weakened blood vessel in the brain.

“I hope that at some point this is a standard feature of any electronic health records system,” said Katharina “Kat” Schmolly, MD, a UCLA medical student who co-created the algorithm. “The more patients we can diagnose, the more we can monitor over time. That means we can learn what works and what doesn't work. We can create precision medicine approaches for these rare diseases. Many of them don't have any treatments yet. So hopefully, we can find new treatment options for them.”

Related Links:
UCLA Health

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Silver Member
ECG Cart System
NECG Trolley

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Advanced AI Technology Improves Accuracy and Efficiency of Nasal Endoscopy
Detachable Cardiac Pacing Lead to Improve Safety for Heart Patients
New Endoscopic Neurosurgery Approach Targets Difficult Tumors at Skull Base
Image: Process of minimally invasive surgery (Photo courtesy of Korea University College of Medicine)

Dual-Channel Fluorescence Imaging Enables Precise and Safe Pulmonary Segmentectomy

Recently, advancements in lung cancer surgery have focused on enhancing the patient's quality of life by maximizing the removal of cancerous tissue while conserving as much healthy tissue as possible.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Image: The exhibition is expected to attract nearly 300 international hospitals (Photo courtesy of World Medical Tourism Exhibition)

2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest Innovations

The 2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo (Haikou, China) together with the 8th Hainan International Health Industry Expo, will take place from November 15-17, 2024, at the Haikou... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE