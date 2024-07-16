We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




AI-Integrated Wearable Sensor Accurately Measures Step Length for Evaluation of Neurological Diseases

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: A person walking in a state-of-the-art gait lab, with a wearable sensor positioned on his lower back (Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv University)
Image: A person walking in a state-of-the-art gait lab, with a wearable sensor positioned on his lower back (Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv University)

Step length is recognized as a sensitive and non-invasive metric for assessing a variety of conditions and diseases such as aging, neurological deterioration, neurodegenerative diseases, cognitive decline, and disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. Traditional devices used to measure step length, including camera-based systems and force-sensitive gait mats, are stationary, bulky, and typically confined to specialized clinics and laboratories. While these methods are accurate, they capture only a momentary glimpse of a person's walking ability, which may not accurately reflect their daily functioning. Daily walking patterns can vary with changes in a person’s fatigue, mood, and medication use. To address these limitations, researchers have developed a machine learning-based interdisciplinary model that accurately estimates step length and can be integrated into a wearable device attached to the lower back with tape, facilitating continuous step monitoring in everyday settings.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU, Tel Aviv, Israel and Ichilov’s Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Tel Aviv, Israell) overcame the limitations of existing step length measurement devices by utilizing IMU (inertial measurement unit) systems. These lightweight and relatively inexpensive sensors are already embedded in every smartphone and smartwatch and can measure walking-related parameters. Previous investigations into IMU-based wearable devices for step length assessment were conducted solely on healthy individuals without walking impairments, relied on small sample sizes that prevented generalization, and involved devices that were uncomfortable and often required multiple sensors. The goal was to create an effective, user-friendly solution suitable for individuals with mobility issues, including the elderly and those with medical conditions, enabling continuous, day-long data collection on step length within the patient's usual environment.

In an article describing the research published on May 25, 2024, in the journal Digital Medicine, the team utilized IMU sensor-based gait data along with step length measurements previously gathered in a conventional setting from 472 individuals with various conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, healthy elderly individuals, younger healthy adults, and people with multiple sclerosis. A substantial and varied dataset of 83,569 steps was compiled from these participants. The researchers employed this dataset to train several machine learning models that convert IMU sensor data into accurate step length estimates. To assess the models’ effectiveness, they tested how well these models could generalize by evaluating their ability to accurately analyze new data not previously used in training, demonstrating the models' robustness in real-world settings.

“We found that the model called XGBoost is the most accurate and is 3.5 times more accurate than the most advanced biomechanical model currently used to estimate step length,” said Assaf Zadka, a graduate student in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at TAU, who led the research. “For a single step, the average error of our model was 6 cm, compared to 21 cm predicted by the conventional model. When we evaluated an average of 10 steps, we arrived at an error of less than 5 cm, a threshold known in the professional literature as ‘the minimum difference that has clinical importance,’ which allows identifying a significant improvement or decrease in the subject’s condition. In other words, our model is robust and reliable, and can be used to analyze sensor data from subjects, some with walking difficulties, who were not included in the original training set.”

Related Links:
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
3 Channel ECG Machine
ECG-703

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Advances in Image-Guided Methods Enabling Intelligent Surgical Robots for Precise...
Augmented Reality Headset Gives Surgeons "X-Ray Vision" During Procedures
Pulsed Field Ablation Procedures Found Safe and Effective For Atrial Fibrillation...
Image: ImmersiveAR is an FDA-510(k) cleared augmented reality (AR) software (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Breakthrough AR Surgical System Brings Precision-Enhanced Visualization into the OR

State-of-the-art mixed reality and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are revolutionizing the field of surgery. Now, a groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) technology platform enables surgeons... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Image: The finalists have been announced for the IHF Awards 2024 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2024 after the judges completed scoring entries in all 7 Award categories. The IHF Awards... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE