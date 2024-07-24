We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
77 ELEKTRONIKA

Download Mobile App




AI Algorithm Non-Invasively Measures Intracranial Pressure in ICU Patients Following Traumatic Brain Injury

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: The accuracy of ABP, PPG and ECG data surpasses other methodologies in determining intracranial pressure (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)
Image: The accuracy of ABP, PPG and ECG data surpasses other methodologies in determining intracranial pressure (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Intracranial pressure (ICP) is a critical physiological parameter that may increase dangerously due to conditions like acute brain injury, stroke, or obstructions in cerebrospinal fluid flow. Symptoms of high ICP include headaches, blurred vision, vomiting, behavioral changes, and a reduced level of consciousness, posing serious health risks. Traditional ICP monitoring methods are highly invasive, involving the insertion of devices such as external ventricular drains (EVD) or intraparenchymal brain monitors (IPM) directly into the brain through the skull. These methods, while effective, carry significant risks including catheter misplacement, infection, and hemorrhaging, occurring in approximately 15.3%, 5.8%, and 12.1% of cases respectively. Additionally, they require surgical expertise and specialized equipment not always available in many medical settings, highlighting the need for less invasive monitoring techniques.

Now, researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Baltimore, MD, USA) have proposed a novel, less invasive method for monitoring ICP. Published in the July 12 journal of Computers in Biology and Medicine, their research explores the correlation between ICP waveforms and three commonly measured physiological signals in the ICU: invasive arterial blood pressure (ABP), photoplethysmography (PPG), and electrocardiography (ECG). By employing these data points, researchers trained various deep learning algorithms, achieving a predictive accuracy for ICP that is comparable or superior to existing methods. This research indicates the possibility of a new, noninvasive technique for ICP monitoring, potentially transforming patient care in critical settings.

“ICP is universally accepted as a critical vital sign - there is an imperative need to measure and treat ICP in patients with serious neurological disorders, yet the current standard for ICP measurement is invasive, risky, and resource-intensive,” said researcher Robert Stevens, MD., MBA. “Here we explored a novel approach leveraging Artificial Intelligence which we believed could represent a viable noninvasive alternative ICP assessment method.”

Related Links:
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Orthopedic Extension
AMSCO

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Electrosurgical Device Could Be a Game-Changer for Breast Cancer Treatment...
New Robotic Navigation Platform Provides Surgeons Best-In-Class Solution for Ort...
Breakthrough AR Surgical System Brings Precision-Enhanced Visualization into the...
Image: Electronic prompt for surgeons may reduce breast cancer overtreatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EHR–Based Nudge Intervention for Surgeons to Reduce Breast Cancer Overtreatment

Sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) is a critical surgical technique used to assess if breast cancer has spread to the underarm lymph nodes, although it's not necessary for all patients. Undergoing SLNB... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE