We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Digital Heart Twin Improves Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
Print article
Image: The digital twin of the heart helps to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias (Photo courtesy of UPV)
Image: The digital twin of the heart helps to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias (Photo courtesy of UPV)

Millions of individuals around the globe suffer from cardiac arrhythmias. Traditionally, electrocardiography (ECG) has been used to detect premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), one of the most common types of arrhythmias. However, the accuracy of this method can be limited by anatomical variations among patients. Accurately identifying and treating cardiac arrhythmias continues to present significant challenges in cardiovascular medicine. Now, a collaboration between Spanish and German researchers and clinicians has introduced a new non-invasive technique to pinpoint the origin of PVCs. This innovative method combines electrocardiographic imaging (ECGI) with digital twins of the heart, significantly enhancing the precision with which the origin of these arrhythmias can be identified.

Developed by researchers at Valencia Polytechnic University (UPV, Valencia, Spain) which belongs to the COR-ITACA group, the system integrates ECGI with personalized heart simulations. To develop the new approach, the research team built a comprehensive database with over 600 simulations of cardiac arrhythmias, utilizing detailed anatomical models of both the torso and heart. From these simulations, they developed an algorithm that accurately identifies the arrhythmia focus, achieving an average accuracy of 7.8 mm, a significant improvement over the more than 30 mm error typically observed with conventional ECGI, all in a non-invasive manner. Additionally, the method was applied to a real clinical case involving a patient with an arrhythmia localized in the free wall of the left ventricle. Published in Computers in Biology and Medicine, the study demonstrated that the ECGI-based model combined with digital twins reduced the focus estimation error to 15.5 mm, well below the 36.7 mm error found with standard ECGI.

These results were shared at the EHRA 2025 Congress (European Heart Rhythm Association), one of Europe’s most prominent events on cardiac arrhythmias, held in Vienna, Austria. The COR-ITACA group at UPV is now leading a new project, EPICA+, which aims to expand this method to address a broader range of arrhythmias and implement it in clinical practice. The project will integrate ECGI with artificial intelligence (AI) and digital heart twins, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of engineers, clinicians, and data scientists. The team will leverage a database of over 1,000 patients and 20,000 computational models, with clinical trials involving 144 patients to validate the technology. The goal of the EPICA+ project is to improve treatment success rates and reduce costs by enhancing the precision of arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment.

"Our method can facilitate planning interventions, such as catheter ablation, by reducing the need for invasive scans and shortening intervention times,” said researcher Jorge Sánchez. “It could be integrated as a support tool in the preoperative planning of ablations. And it would be especially useful in complex cases where other techniques are more limited, such as in arrhythmias originating in the septum or at the base of the ventricle.”

Related Links:
Valencia Polytechnic University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Surgical Positioning Accessory
Lateral Support Curved Short (10-360)
New
Mattress Replacement System
Apollo Infant Dynamic

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Tiny Robotic Tools Powered by Magnetic Fields to Enable Minimally Invasive Brain...
Magnetic Tweezers Make Robotic Surgery Safer and More Precise
AI-Powered Surgical Planning Tool Improves Pre-Op Planning
Image: The TriClip G4 System is intended for reconstruction of the insufficient tricuspid valve through tissue approximation (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Minimally Invasive Valve Repair Reduces Hospitalizations in Severe Tricuspid Regurgitation Patients

The tricuspid valve is one of the four heart valves, responsible for regulating blood flow from the right atrium (the heart's upper-right chamber) to the right ventricle (the lower-right chamber).... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE