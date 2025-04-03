We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AI-Powered, Internet-Connected Medical Devices to Revolutionize Healthcare, Finds Study

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
Image: AI-driven smart devices are expected to transform healthcare (Photo courtesy of UTS)
Image: AI-driven smart devices are expected to transform healthcare (Photo courtesy of UTS)

A new study suggests that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, internet-connected medical devices have the potential to transform healthcare by enabling earlier detection of diseases, real-time patient monitoring, and personalized treatments.

Wearable devices are already proving life-saving by detecting heart issues early, prompting emergency responses, and preventing further complications. The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), driven by AI, connects medical devices for continuous monitoring and analysis, ranging from smartwatches to hospital equipment. For instance, a wearable heart monitor can identify abnormal rhythms and send alerts right away. This research, conducted by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS, Ultimo, NSW, Australia), offers a comprehensive roadmap for incorporating IoMT into healthcare systems, showing its potential to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and overcome challenges such as security and compatibility with other systems. For patients, this means improved health management and fewer visits to the hospital, while offering peace of mind for families, particularly those with elderly members or individuals with chronic conditions. IoMT is making healthcare smarter, more secure, and more responsive.

Published in the journal Results in Engineering, the study emphasizes IoMT's potential to improve patient outcomes, ease the burden on hospitals, and cut costs, making it a vital component for the future of healthcare. It discusses the broad impact of IoMT on healthcare—its advantages, challenges, and real-world applications—and presents groundbreaking results such as AI-powered IoMT achieving 99.84% accuracy in diagnosing heart disease from medical imaging and enabling real-time seizure detection. The study also addresses the challenges of incorporating AI-driven IoMT technology into healthcare, particularly the need for robust data security, device compatibility, and enhanced regulations to maintain patient trust and safety. This research is valuable to patients, healthcare providers, policymakers, and MedTech innovators, all of whom are interested in advancing healthcare access, accuracy, and efficiency through AI and connected technologies.

“For healthcare providers, investing in IoMT means upgrading digital infrastructure, training staff, and adopting remote monitoring for proactive care. IoMT also requires clear regulations and standards to ensure security and patient privacy,” said Associate Professor Shams Forruque Ahmed who is leading the study.

