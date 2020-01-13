We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
KOREA E & EX

Pentax

Provides endoscopic imaging devices and solutions read more Featured Products:

Duodenoscope

Duodenoscope

Ultrasound Endoscope

Navigation System

Video Processor
More products

Download Mobile App




PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: DISCOVERY™ (Photo courtesy of PENTAX Medical)
Image: DISCOVERY™ (Photo courtesy of PENTAX Medical)
PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan) has cleared CE mark for DISCOVERY, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted polyp detector designed to support endoscopists in finding potential polyps during a colorectal examination.

PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group, provides endoscopic imaging devices and solutions to the global medical community. DISCOVERY is the outcome of a close cooperation between PENTAX Medical research center located in Augsburg, Germany, and expert clinical partners from six of the leading medical institutions across the world. For this next generation development, a total of more than 120,000 files from approximately 300 clinical cases were used for the software training. By this, DISCOVERY is able to assist with the detection of potential polyps in real time. The system is built in a flat monitor to provide a high usability as it can be used with any of PENTAX Medical video endoscopy systems to highlight potential polyps. The menu is self-explaining and uses an intuitive touchscreen interface.

"The benefits for the customers are outstanding. Our vision was to bring Artificial Intelligence into the operating room in the most user-friendly way. We wanted to give doctors the possibility to use this exciting new technology to strive for a better clinical outcome and maximize the patient care," said Wolfgang Mayer, Managing Director, R&D, PENTAX Medical Augsburg.

"As endoscopists one of our major tasks is to reduce the incidence of colorectal cancer. I am very confident that the DISCOVERY will translate into increasing our own Adenoma Detection Rate and therewith will contribute to reduce colorectal cancer mortality," said Professor Timo Rath, Professor of Endoscopy and Molecular Imaging, University of Erlangen, Nuremberg, Germany.

Related Links:
PENTAX Medical


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
EHR Software Helps Prevent Patient ICU Delirium
Cardiac Blood Test Predicts Post-Operative Complications
Prehospital Plasma Transfusion Ups Trauma Patient’s Survival
Image: The Freestyle Libre isCGM monitor (Photo courtesy of Abbot)

Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics

People with type 1 diabetes (T1D) who use intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring (isCGM) devices report higher treatment satisfaction, quality of life (QOL), and less severe hypoglycemia,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Stencil Device Enables Realistic Breast Reconstruction Tattoos
Trajectory Guidance Platform Supports Complex Cranial Procedures
RYGB Patients Face Higher Risk of Additional Operations
Image: The Foresee-X augment reality glasses (Photo courtesy of Surglasses)

Augmented Reality Solution Supports Surgical Trauma Care

A set of smart surgical glasses with functionality based on augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies brings a higher level of support to surgical trauma cases. The Taiwan Main Orthopaedics... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Image: Illustration showing the architecture of TruST (Photo courtesy of Columbia Engineering)

Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably

A new study shows how a robotic device can assist and train people with spinal cord injuries (SCIs) to sit more stably by improving their trunk control. Developed at Columbia University (New York, NY,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE