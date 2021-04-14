Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Chelmsford, MA, USA), an Asahi Kasei company, has acquired Respicardia, Inc. (Minnetonka, MN, USA), a provider of novel implantable neurostimulators for the treatment of moderate to severe Central Sleep Apnea (CSA).CSA occurs when the brain fails to send appropriate signals to the breathing muscles that stimulate a regular breathing pattern. Respicardia’s remedē System is a revolutionary treatment for CSA, and is the only implantable device approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat moderate to severe CSA in adult patients with reduced cardiac function. Respicardia’s remedē System is implanted by a cardiac electrophysiologist during a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. The remedē System delivers electrical pulses to one of the phrenic nerves, which send signals to the diaphragm, restoring a more normal breathing pattern during sleep.ZOLL, which develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, has been a significant investor in Respicardia for more than three years. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, and therapeutic temperature management, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions.“ZOLL and Respicardia both develop innovative therapies for conditions with large unmet clinical needs, and we share a deep commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Jon Rennert, CEO of ZOLL Medical. “With this acquisition, ZOLL will combine its expertise in cardiac and respiratory care with Respicardia’s novel remedē System to make a meaningful difference in the health and quality of life for many patients.”“Respicardia is excited to be joining the ZOLL family,” said Peter Sommerness, CEO of Respicardia. “As an innovator of safe and effective therapies that address the unmet needs of respiratory and cardiovascular patients, we see tremendous potential ahead with the support of ZOLL’s strong brand and global reach.”