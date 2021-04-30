We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Provides customized electronic systems and advanced imaging, diagnostics, therapy, and healthcare IT solutions for th... read more Featured Products:

PET/CT Scanner

MRI Scanner

X-ray Machine

Radiography System

Mobile C-Arm
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 May 2021 - 08 May 2021
Virtual Venue
EuroCMR 2021 – 18th Annual Meeting on CMR of the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI).
09 May 2021 - 11 May 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
12 May 2021 - 15 May 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2021

Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Apr 2021
Print article
Image: Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business (Photo courtesy of Philips Healthcare)
Image: Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business (Photo courtesy of Philips Healthcare)
Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is considering selling off its ultrasound business and has also received expressions of interest in the business.

A recent report by Bloomberg has also revealed that the sale of Siemens’ ultrasound business could attract private equity and strategic bidders. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Siemens is weighing its options for the sale of its ultrasound business which could be valued at about USD 1 billion although deliberations are currently underway and the valuation could change.

Siemens’ ultrasound business is part of its imaging division and offers a range of devices for various scanning purposes. However, according to the company’s annual report, the market for ultrasound products declined moderately in 2020 as the demand for ultrasound systems to diagnose and monitor COVID-19 failed to offset the decline in routine and elective procedures due to the pandemic.

Siemens recently completed the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Palo Alto, CA, USA), thus strengthening its position as a holistic partner in healthcare. The combined company is creating a unique, highly integrated portfolio of imaging, laboratory diagnostics, artificial intelligence and treatment for the global fight against cancer with significant potential for increased value creation.

Related Links:
Siemens Healthineers
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.



Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Carotid Stent Provides Integrated Embolic Protection
Pulsation Generator Helps Clear Restricted Airways
Multiparameter Sensing Platform Monitors Health Remotely
Image: Plasma and hydrogen peroxide combine to kill bacteria (Photo courtesy of iStockPhoto)

Plasma Scouring Device Quickly Disinfects Surfaces

A prototype plasma-based disinfectant and sanitizer pad can eliminate 99.99% of the bacteria on surfaces, including textiles and metals, in just 90 seconds. Developed at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Electroporation Device Helps Treat Solid Tumors
Intraoperative Imaging Module Enhances Surgical Visualization
New Generation Clip Treats Leaky Tricuspid Valves
Image: The Hensler Bone Press (Photo courtesy of Hensler Surgical Technologies)

High Yield Press Helps Harvest Autologous Bone

A novel press facilitates harvesting of the patients own bone for laminectomies, vertebral corpectomies, and orthopedic and foot and ankle surgeries. The Hensler Surgical Technologies (Wilmington,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine
Image: A simple stethoscope still offers the best results for monitoring fetal status (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance

Stethoscope intermittent auscultation (IA) remains the best method for determining fetal distress during labor and delivery, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Warwick (Coventry,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Neuromuscular Stimulator Treats Gait Deficits in MS Patients
Therapeutic Compression Device Supports Patient Mobility
Wellbeing Management App Reduces Chronic Pain Symptoms
Image: The Pristine Long-Term Hemodialysis Catheter (Photo courtesy of BD)

New Hemodialysis Catheter Maintains Long-Term Patency

An innovative hemodialysis catheter with a unique lumen design can maintain primary patency rates for up to 180 days. The BD (Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) Pristine Long-Term 15.5F hemodialysis catheter... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE