Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is considering selling off its ultrasound business and has also received expressions of interest in the business.A recent report by Bloomberg has also revealed that the sale of Siemens’ ultrasound business could attract private equity and strategic bidders. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Siemens is weighing its options for the sale of its ultrasound business which could be valued at about USD 1 billion although deliberations are currently underway and the valuation could change.Siemens’ ultrasound business is part of its imaging division and offers a range of devices for various scanning purposes. However, according to the company’s annual report, the market for ultrasound products declined moderately in 2020 as the demand for ultrasound systems to diagnose and monitor COVID-19 failed to offset the decline in routine and elective procedures due to the pandemic.Siemens recently completed the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Palo Alto, CA, USA), thus strengthening its position as a holistic partner in healthcare. The combined company is creating a unique, highly integrated portfolio of imaging, laboratory diagnostics, artificial intelligence and treatment for the global fight against cancer with significant potential for increased value creation.