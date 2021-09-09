We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Sep 2021
Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has completed the acquisition of Gauss Surgical (Menlo Park, CA, USA), a medical device company that has developed Triton, an artificial intelligence-enabled platform for real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery.

Up to 5% of mothers will experience a post-partum hemorrhage, which is the leading cause of maternal death globally. Studies suggest that 70% of these are preventable. Prevention, early recognition and timely treatment of maternal hemorrhage have the highest impact on decreasing maternal complications. Triton has demonstrated improvements in maternal and surgical care through earlier recognition of hemorrhage leading to earlier intervention.

"Gauss Surgical's innovative Triton technology will help fill the void of quantifying blood loss to enable accuracy, early detection of hemorrhage and prevention of maternal morbidity," said Dylan Crotty, President of Stryker's Instruments division. "Our belief is that Triton technology will help improve the industry standards for quantifying blood loss in the labor and delivery department, furthering Stryker's commitment to improve safety and outcomes for our caregivers and their patients."

"Since the advent of modern surgery, visual estimation of blood loss has remained a notoriously inaccurate and imprecise standard of care," said Siddarth Satish, CEO and Founder of Gauss Surgical. "I am excited to expand this offering with Stryker."

Stryker
Gauss Surgical



