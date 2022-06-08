We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Fueled by New Minimally Invasive Surgery Techniques

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jun 2022
Image: The electrosurgery devices market is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The electrosurgery devices market is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Various types of surgeries such as cosmetic, cardiovascular, and gynecological procedures, require precision and are time-sensitive. Electrosurgery devices such as generators, active electrodes, and others make it easier and less time-consuming to perform such surgeries, thereby driving their demand. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced end-users to prioritize treatments and restricted the growth of the electrosurgery market. The market is currently in the recovery stage with new developments being witnessed in the manufacturing of these devices such as electrosurgery generators, instruments, and bipolar instruments. The global electrosurgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from an estimated USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to over USD 5 billion by 2032, driven by technologically-advanced tools and their use in major applications in medical, cosmetics, and age-related surgeries being performed.

These are the latest findings of Future Market Insights (Newark, DE, USA), a market research organization.

The rise in chronic and lifestyle diseases is creating the need for specific treatments that includes multiple surgeries and is driving the electrosurgery devices market. New minimally invasive surgery techniques and related technologies are fueling the sales of electrosurgery devices, including generators and other instruments. Governments around the world are adopting new cutting-edge technologies to enhance their healthcare system, including for the treatment of chronic diseases that involve surgeries. The major adoption of electrosurgery devices is in hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers and the rising number of ambulatory surgery centers is contributing further to the market growth.

Based on product, the electrosurgery instruments & accessories segment holds the largest share of the electrosurgery devices market and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% through the forecast period, driven by factors such as high usage in the medical and cosmetic sector, and affordable prices due to common usage. Based on application, the general surgery segment holds the largest share of the electrosurgery devices market and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period, led by common usage and new technological developments in the field of general surgery.

Geographically, the US electrosurgery devices market is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and surpass USD 1.7 billion by 2032, on the back of new trends in the cosmetic industry, high obesity rates and high capital investment in healthcare. China’s electrosurgery devices market is projected to record the second-fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 347 million by the end of 2032, alongside Japan and South Korea.

Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Image: 99mTc-maraciclatide planar imaging has the capacity to image the whole body (Photo courtesy of Serac Healthcare)

New Molecular Imaging Contrast Agent Improves Endometriosis Diagnosis

Endometriosis is a common inflammatory condition affecting women, associated with painful periods, chronic pelvic pain, and infertility. It is believed to be due to tissue that resembles the lining of... Read more

Image: The next generation ECHELON 3000 stapler is designed for exceptional access and control (Photo courtesy of Ethicon)

J&J MedTech’s Ethicon Launches Next-Gen Digitally Enabled Stapler

Ethicon (Cincinnati, OH, USA), part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, has launched the ECHELON 3000 Stapler, a digitally enabled device that provides surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation... Read more

Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

