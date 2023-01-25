We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 Jan 2023 - 02 Feb 2023
Arab Health 2023
09 Feb 2023 - 12 Feb 2023
AOCR 2023 – 21st Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology
16 Feb 2023 - 18 Feb 2023
24th Tanzania MedExpo Africa 2023

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jan 2023
Print article
Image: The global point-of-care glucose testing market is expected to reach close to USD 6 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The global point-of-care glucose testing market is expected to reach close to USD 6 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

The global point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2032, driven by a rise in the geriatric population, speed & precision of POC screening, increased adoption of electronic medical information, and the higher risk of COVID-19-related mortality associated with diabetes. These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research, (Wilmington, DE, USA), a global market research company.

Technological advancements, such as needle-free blood glucose monitoring devices that offer painless treatment for diabetes, are propelling the growth of the POC glucose testing market. The increased adoption of POC glucose testing gadgets across healthcare centers has created huge growth opportunities for the POC glucose testing industry. These gadgets provide instant test reports and are therefore being adopted in surgical operating rooms, emergency rooms, critical care units, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals, driving the global glucose testing market. POC diagnostics is gaining popularity due to its advantages such as quick, simple, portable diagnosis and self-monitoring. These devices provide diagnostic and monitoring capabilities to patients in clinics, hospitals, as well as at home, thereby acting as a key growth driver of the POC glucose testing market.

Geographically, North America was the world’s largest market for POC glucose testing in 2021, accounting for around 40% of total sales. Currently, the region is home to leading players, which combined with the easy availability of diabetes testing kits though a smooth distribution process will help North America maintain its dominant position. Additionally, governments in the region have increased expenditure on healthcare, especially for diabetes, which is one of the factors driving the POC glucose testing market in North America. The POC glucose testing market in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by a rise in the prevalence of diabetes, expanding healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for testing due to increased patient reluctance to take hospital appointments.

Related Links:
Transparency Market Research 

Visit expo >
New
Gold Supplier
Creatinine Meter
StatSensor Xpress Creatinine Meter
New
Portable BP Monitor
Handheld Blood Pressure Monitor
New
Gold Supplier
Premium Ultrasound Scanner
ARIETTA 850
New
Respiratory Humidifier
NeoHiF Series

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals
Skin-Like Electronics Paired with AI Could Become Game Changer in Health Monitoring...
Image: Researchers have developed an AI-enabled system for prioritizing pneumonia patient treatment (Photo courtesy of Swansea University)

AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support

Researchers have developed a ‘digital twin’ that can help hospitals to prioritize patients for urgent intensive care and ventilator support. The new innovative system could potentially allow patients to... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Screen-Printed Wearable Electronics Can Be Used for Health Monitoring in Hospitals...
Near-Real-Time Sepsis Monitoring and Alerting System to Help Reduce Hospital Rea...
Stretchable Strain Sensor Used to Create New Wearable Blood Pressure Devices
Image: Hemostatic microneedle technology can be applied like a typical adhesive bandage to quickly stop bleeding (Photo courtesy of Penn State)

Novel Microneedle Patch Immediately Stops Bleeding After Injury

Secondary, uncontrolled bleeding from traumatic injury is a leading cause of death. That could now change with a novel microneedle patch that is capable of immediately stopping bleeding after injury.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
100% of Future Surgeries Could Be Performed Using AR
Fully Immersive 3D AR Surgical Navigation System Demonstrates High Accuracy for EVD...
Next-Generation TAVI System Treats Aortic Stenosis Safely and Effectively
Image: Valkyrie Looped Suture doubles the surface area of single wires and provides a more robust sternal closure (Photo courtesy of Able Medical Devices)

Stainless-Steel Looped Wire Suture Provides More Robust Sternal Closure

A newly-launched stainless-steel looped wire suture used to close a patient’s chest provides a more robust sternal closure when compared to traditional wire sutures. Able Medical Devices (Marquette, MI,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools...
Multi-Disease POC Breathalyzer Sniffs Out Infections and Monitors Patients on Ve...
Rapid Diagnostic Platform Delivers Up To 30 Results from Single Drop of Body Fluid...
Image: Chek-Stix UA Diptube Liquid QC (Photo courtesy of Siemens)

Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily Operations

Healthcare and laboratory professionals need to ensure consistent and accurate results. Now, a liquid-ready urinalysis solution for use with point-of-care urinalysis instruments and reagents, including... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
MEDICA 2022 Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019

 

2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE