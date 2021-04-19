Multiparameter Sensing Platform Monitors Health Remotely

An innovative system uses proprietary optics, algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI) to remotely detect and analyze the workings of internal organs such as the heart and lungs.The Donisi (Tel Aviv, Israel) Gili and Gili W devices employ an infrared (IR) sensor to detect back-reflecting light patterns that are coupled to micro-movements on the illuminated surface, even through layers of clothing. The surface-level nanometric vibrations are translated into physiological parameter metrics, with medical-grade accuracy parameters maintained in a variety of conditions and environments, as long as there is a line of sight between the user and sensor. Depending on the model, accuracy can be maintained for up to a distance of five meters.Ongoing monitoring capabilities include heart rate and heart rate variability, respiratory rate (RR) and rhythm, atrial fibrillation (AF), and pulmonary congestion. AI analysis of these parameters allow for the identification of stress, pulmonary and cardiovascular symptoms, and subsequent provision of alerts and notifications when atypical measurements are recognized, including changes from the personal (non-standard) norm. Further analytics are applied to provide providers and patients with personalized trends and insights.“The earlier cardiac and respiratory pattern changes are detected, the sooner the response, and the better the prognosis,” stated the company. “Subtle changes in cardiac and pulmonary functioning aren’t always noticeable at first. Donisi’s physiological measurement detection and personalized trend analysis algorithms help to optimize care, providing insights on when to act.”Telehealth, defined as the use of medical devices and communication technology together to monitor diseases and symptoms, offers a cost-efficient healthcare paradigm at a time of increasing pressure on personnel and resources. It is especially helpful in managing the chronic conditions of those aged 65 and older--a group that constitutes a large percentage of the overall population--in the face of all-time-high levels of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and obesity.