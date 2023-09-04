We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Tiny Shunt Device Alleviates Heart Failure Symptoms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: The novel investigational device is designed to relieve pressure in the left side of heart (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: The novel investigational device is designed to relieve pressure in the left side of heart (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Heart failure ranks as the leading cause of hospital admissions worldwide. This chronic ailment occurs when the heart muscle functions inefficiently. Among heart failure cases, about half fall under heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), characterized by stiffening of the heart muscle, impairing proper relaxation and filling. This progression often leads to symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the legs and ankles, and exercise challenges. Now, a novel investigational device relieves pressure in the left side of the heart, thereby reducing symptoms of heart failure such as shortness of breath.

Atrial fibrillation and a leaky mitral valve are frequently observed in heart failure patients. When conventional approaches like medications and lifestyle adjustments fall short, corrective procedures may be necessary that require the interatrial septum for the catheter’s entry. The Apture transcatheter shunt system from Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) offers an innovative solution to offload the left side of the heart while preserving the septum for future interventions. During the procedure, doctors insert a catheter through a neck vein, providing access to the heart. The tiny shunt device is implanted between the coronary sinus vein and the left atrium. This placement maintains the interatrial septum, the wall dividing the upper chambers of the heart. Following the successful implantation of the device in an early feasibility study in April 2022, researchers have now enrolled the world's first patient in a clinical trial to assess its effectiveness. The trial, known as ALT-FLOW II, is a randomized, double-blind study that will involve a total of 100 patients across 30 investigational sites.

Related Links:
Edwards Lifesciences

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Supplier
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
New
Digital Single Channel ECG
ECG-11DII
New
Antepartum Fetal Monitor
FM1

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
Image: AI can predict certain forms of esophageal and stomach cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis

Over the past five decades, there has been a surge in cases of a specific type of esophageal and stomach cancer - esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and gastric cardia adenocarcinoma (GCA).... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Continuous Blood Monitor Provides Real-Time Measurements during Cardiopulmonary ...
Smart Implantable Device Changes Shape to Maintain Drug Dosage
Biodegradable Balloon to Revolutionize Rectal Protection from Toxicity during Pr...
Image: The Galaxy System provides tool-in-lesion confirmation, enabling users to deliver patient-first care (Photo courtesy of Noah Medical)

Surgical Robot Provides Real-Time Lesion Updates During Biopsy Procedure

Most potentially cancerous lesions are typically situated in the outer third of the lung, which poses a challenge for doctors to access for accurate biopsy. Current technologies have limitations in both... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE