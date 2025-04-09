We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Flexible Semi-Autonomous Robot Could Deliver Medicine Inside Body

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Apr 2025
Image: These tiny robots use magnetism to move and explore tight spaces, such as the human body (Photo courtesy of Jennifer M. McCan/Penn State)
Image: These tiny robots use magnetism to move and explore tight spaces, such as the human body (Photo courtesy of Jennifer M. McCan/Penn State)

Soft robotics, in contrast to traditional rigid robots, are composed of flexible materials that mimic the movements of living organisms. This inherent flexibility makes them well-suited for navigating tight and complex spaces, such as the intricate pathways within the human body. However, incorporating sensors and electronics into these flexible structures has presented a significant challenge. Researchers are now integrating flexible electronics with magnetically controlled motion to develop small, soft robots that can travel inside the body and deliver targeted medication.

Soft robotics have always been a one-way communication system, depending on external control to move through complicated environments. An international team of researchers, led by Penn State (University Park, PA, USA), set out to make these robots smarter by integrating sensors, enabling them to interact with their surroundings and function with minimal human intervention. A crucial component in making these robots more autonomous is the integration of flexible electronics, which powers the robots’ essential capabilities. The challenge the researchers faced was to design a system where both the soft robotics and flexible electronics could work together seamlessly. Traditional electronics are rigid, making their integration into flexible systems difficult. The researchers’ solution was to distribute the electronic components in a way that preserves the robot's flexibility while maintaining solid performance.

In their study published in Nano-Micro Letters, the team captured videos of the robots in motion, showcasing their dynamic behavior as they crawl and roll into a ball to navigate a simple path. These robots use hard magnetic materials embedded in their flexible structure, enabling them to respond predictably to an external magnetic field. By adjusting the strength and direction of the magnetic field, researchers can control the robots’ movements—such as bending, twisting, or crawling—without the need for onboard power or physical connections like wires. A major obstacle in developing this technology was ensuring that the flexible electronics did not impede the robots' movement. While the electronics were designed to be flexible, their stiffness is still hundreds to thousands of times greater than the soft materials used in the robots. To address this, the researchers distributed the electronics throughout the structure, minimizing their impact on the robot's ability to move freely.

Another challenge was preventing unwanted electrical interference, which can disrupt the functionality of electronic devices and systems. This interference often comes from external sources, such as other electronics or wireless signals, and could hinder movement and sensor performance. Although magnetic fields are essential for controlling motion, they can also interfere with electronic signals. To tackle this issue, the researchers carefully designed the electronic layout to reduce these magnetic interactions, ensuring the sensors remained functional even in the presence of strong magnetic fields. With interference minimized, the robots can be remotely controlled using electromagnetic fields or handheld magnets, reducing the need for human intervention.

Moreover, integrated sensors enable the robots to respond autonomously to environmental signals. For example, in medical applications, they could detect changes in pH or pressure, facilitating precise drug delivery or accurate sample collection. The next phase of the team’s work is to refine this technology for practical applications, such as creating a "robot pill." This innovation could offer a less invasive alternative to traditional diagnostic techniques, such as biopsies, enabling real-time data collection directly from patients. Additionally, the team envisions these robots being used in vascular treatments. By reducing their size even further, they could be injected into blood vessels to treat cardiovascular conditions or deliver medication directly to the affected areas, opening up entirely new possibilities for non-invasive medical interventions.

"One of the most fascinating potential applications is in implantable medical devices," said co-author Suk-Won Hwang, associate professor at the Graduate School of Converging Science and Technology, Korea University. "We’re working on miniaturizing the system to make it suitable for biomedical use. Imagine a small robotic system that could be swallowed like a pill, navigate through the gastrointestinal tract and detect diseases or deliver drugs precisely where they’re needed."

