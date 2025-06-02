New Sensor Array Quantifies Wound Biomarkers in Real Time for Faster Healing

Assessing wound healing is often based on visual inspection, which can be unreliable and inconsistent. More...

Nitric oxide (NO), a key immune molecule released during inflammation, plays a vital role in signaling and coordinating the healing process. However, measuring NO in wounds is extremely difficult — it breaks down in seconds, exists in trace amounts, and can be obscured by bacteria or fluids. Most current sensors lack the sensitivity and speed required to detect it. To solve this, researchers have developed a flexible, real-time sensor that tracks NO levels directly from wounds.

The new technology, the multiplexed, electrochemical, real-time, localized, inflammation-tracking nitric oxide (MERLIN) sensor array, has been developed by a group of researchers that included collaborators from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU, Pittsburgh, PA, USA). It works similarly to a glucose monitor but is designed specifically for wounds. The device uses a soft, flexible platform with multiple sensing points that conform to the wound area, capturing NO signals as they are released. This allows for objective, data-driven tracking of wound inflammation and recovery.

In a preclinical study published in Science Advances, the device was tested on rat skin wounds. Researchers found that NO levels peaked on day three post-injury, consistent with the expected timeline of inflammation in wound healing. These results validated the system’s ability to track healing phases in real time. In testing the sensor, the researchers focused on optimizing flexibility, size, and speed, resulting in a modular platform that can be integrated into a biohybrid electronic system.



Following the promising outcomes from these tests, the sensor is now set to enter human trials. Looking ahead, the team plans to extend NO monitoring beyond seven days to better understand its role in chronic or delayed healing and scar prevention. The technology is also being developed for future home-use patches that could enable remote monitoring by healthcare providers.

“The sensors will help clinicians assess the state of a wound by directly measuring the levels of nitric oxide, a biomarker for the immune system response to the wound,” said Tzahi Cohen-Karni, a professor of biomedical engineering and materials science and engineering. “While the current iteration of the device is intended to be deployed in a clinical setting by a physician, future improvements in the technology could be incorporated into a patch that a patient could use at home and clinicians could access to the data remotely to monitor their patients.”