Sprayable Powder-Type Hemostatic Agent Stops Bleeding in One Second

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jan 2026

Uncontrolled bleeding remains the leading cause of preventable death from injuries. More...

Rapid blood loss can be fatal within minutes, especially when wounds are deep, irregular, or difficult to compress. Existing hemostatic patches are often ineffective in such scenarios and can be impractical in harsh environments. New research now presents a spray-on powder that can stop bleeding within one second, offering a potential breakthrough for emergency care, especially in medically underserved areas.

An interdisciplinary team of researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Daejeon, South Korea) has designed a powder-type hemostatic agent optimized for emergency medicine. The agent rapidly transforms into a strong hydrogel barrier upon contact with blood, enabling immediate wound sealing without complex preparation.

The researchers focused on overcoming the limitations of flat, patch-based hemostatic products by creating a free-flowing powder suitable for deep and irregular wounds. The formulation, known as AGCL powder, combines naturally derived materials including alginate and gellan gum, which undergo ultra-fast gelation in the presence of calcium ions, and chitosan, which enhances biological clotting through interaction with blood components. The powder’s internal three-dimensional structure was engineered to maximize blood absorption and adhesion.

The AGCL powder gelled within approximately one second after application and absorbed more than seven times its own weight in blood. It demonstrated strong sealing performance under high-pressure bleeding, with adhesive strength exceeding 40 kPa, outperforming commercial hemostatic agents. Safety testing showed low hemolysis, high cell viability, and strong antibacterial activity. In animal models, the powder reduced bleeding time, promoted tissue regeneration, and supported normal organ recovery without systemic toxicity.

The hemostatic agent maintained performance for up to two years under room temperature and high-humidity conditions, making it suitable for storage and rapid deployment in resource-limited settings. The technology could be used widely in emergency medicine, trauma care, and humanitarian response, where rapid bleeding control is critical.

Related Links:
KAIST


