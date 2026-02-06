New Imaging Combo Offers Hope for High-Risk Heart Patients

To address this challenge, a research team led by Hong Kong’s LKS Faculty of Medicine (HKUMed), in collaboration with the University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, evaluated the caFFR system, an innovative imaging technology that enables accurate measurement of coronary blood flow from standard angiogram images. By allowing cardiologists to identify which arterial blockages are truly responsible for ischemia, the approach supports more precise clinical decision-making and the development of more effective interventional treatment strategies for high-risk patients.
