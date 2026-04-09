We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Wearable AI Tool Estimates Vascular Age for Cardiovascular Risk

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Apr 2026

Vascular age, an estimate of how a person’s arteries compare biologically to their chronological age, is a concise marker of cardiovascular risk. More...

Measuring it usually requires clinic-based equipment and trained staff, limiting access and frequency. This gap constrains early risk stratification and longitudinal surveillance. A new study shows that overnight pulse signals recorded by a consumer wearable ring can yield vascular age estimates during routine sleep, offering a passive and scalable approach to cardiovascular assessment.

Researchers at the Centre for Sleep and Cognition at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine developed and validated an analytical pipeline to derive vascular age from sleep recordings captured by a finger-worn device. The team analyzed photoplethysmography (PPG) signals, the light-based pulse waveform used by fitness trackers to measure heart rate. Their goal was to transform passive sleep data into clinically interpretable cardiovascular insights.

The method processed PPG collected overnight by the Oura Ring, a consumer sleep tracker, and compared outputs with signals from a clinical fingertip sensor. Investigators evaluated both traditional feature-based models and a deep learning model to estimate vascular age. They built and validated their own pipeline independent of any proprietary device algorithms to ensure transparency and reproducibility.

The deep learning model predicted vascular age from both the wearable and the clinical fingertip sensor with similar accuracy. Reported mean error was six to seven years with strong agreement to participants’ actual ages. Ring-derived vascular age estimates were also associated with blood pressure, a standard cardiovascular health marker.

Findings were published in PLOS Digital Health on March 30, 2026. The authors noted that consumer wearables already in daily use could support scalable, longitudinal monitoring outside clinical settings. Future work will test performance across more diverse populations and assess whether wearable-derived vascular age can inform preventive care and clinical decision-making.

“Signals collected passively during sleep can be translated into clinically meaningful insights about vascular health. This opens the door to scalable, longitudinal monitoring of cardiovascular health using devices people already wear in their daily lives,” said Dr. Gizem Yilmaz, a research fellow and co-first author of the study at the Centre for Sleep and Cognition, NUS Medicine.

“Our findings lend credence to moving cardiovascular monitoring out of the clinic and into everyday life. Wearable-derived vascular age could, in time, support earlier detection of cardiovascular risk, reinforce positive lifestyle habits, and feed into large-scale population health studies,” said Professor Michael Chee, Director at the Centre for Sleep and Cognition, NUS Medicine, and the study's principal investigator.

Related Links
NUS Medicine


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Neonatal Heel Incision Device
Tenderfoot
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Vessel Sealing Instrument
ERGOseal
New
Immobilization System
Cranial 4Pi Immobilization
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
New AI Approach Monitors Brain Health Using Passive Wearable Data
Image: The algorithm uses geospatial clustering of past cardiac arrests to identify hotspots and guide AED placement within 200 meters to reduce retrieval distance for bystanders (photo credit: 123RF)

Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement

Out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest is common and usually fatal, and survival depends on rapid defibrillation. Many communities deploy automated external defibrillators without precise guidance, which... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Single-Use System Enables Minimally Invasive Decompression for Lumbar Spinal Ste...
Angiography-Based Tool Matches Standard FFR for Coronary Revascularization Guida...
Endoscope Enables Fallopian Tube Imaging and Cell Collection for Ovarian Cancer ...
Image: Capillaire is a low-profile alternating air pressure overlay for surgical, perioperative, and emergency care environments (photo courtesy of Agiliti)

Dynamic Pressure Overlay Reduces Perioperative Pressure Injuries

Perioperative pressure injuries are a persistent risk during long procedures, particularly when repositioning is limited. Time in the operating room beyond two hours is cited as an intrinsic risk factor,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Image: Provation Mira Documentation Assist allows clinicians to seamlessly document findings and maneuvers for colonoscopies by speaking naturally (photo courtesy of Provation)

Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation

Documentation during gastrointestinal (GI) procedures often competes with real-time clinical decision-making and imposes a significant cognitive burden on physicians. Manual data entry and post-procedure... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
GE HealthCare Leads Major European Initiative to Advance Cardio-Oncology Care
Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solution...
Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson
Image

New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring

Spacelabs Healthcare has signed an agreement with DEPTH Health, Inc. to make the Rothman Index available to hospitals and health systems through DEPTH’s Real-Time Advisor for Clinical Expert Routing (RACER)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE