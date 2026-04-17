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Bioinspired Imaging System Identifies Cancerous Lymph Nodes Intraoperatively

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Apr 2026

Accurate identification of cancer-involved lymph nodes during surgery remains difficult, forcing trade-offs between complete tumor clearance and the risk of complications such as lymphedema. More...

Existing intraoperative tools localize lymphatic drainage but often cannot indicate nodal metastasis in real time. Surgeons therefore may over- or undertreat or return for a second procedure. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a bioinspired imaging system that captures ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared signals on a single chip for intraoperative lymph node assessment.

Developed at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the single-chip camera simultaneously captures ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared images. The design is inspired by the mantis shrimp’s ability to separate different wavelengths of light within a compact visual system. Unlike humans, which are limited to visible light, mantis shrimp can detect ultraviolet, visible, and some near-infrared wavelengths due to stacked rows of photoreceptors, each tuned to a different part of the spectrum.

The device is intended to help surgeons identify lymph nodes associated with a tumor and assess cancer spread during procedures. It integrates pixel-level optical filters with stacked light-sensing layers so each spectral band is recorded independently on a single chip, while a mirror-based lens maintains focus across the wide wavelength range and software reconstructs co-registered images. Near-infrared imaging detects indocyanine green to localize lymph nodes, ultraviolet signals capture tissue autofluorescence to suggest malignancy without targeted labels, and visible light provides standard anatomical context.

The system underwent staged testing that began with controlled laboratory demonstrations and cancer cell samples, then advanced to freshly excised breast cancer specimens. The evaluation encompassed 94 lymph nodes from 33 patients and compared the ultraviolet assessments with standard pathology performed by pathologists who did not see the ultraviolet results. The ultraviolet readout achieved 97% sensitivity and 89% specificity, while near‑infrared imaging reliably located the nodes.

The research appears in Optica in 2026 and outlines next steps toward operating-room use. Priorities include larger and more diverse patient studies, improving ultraviolet sensitivity and speed, and developing real‑time processing suitable for sterile surgical workflows. The team also plans to examine conditions such as inflammation or fibrosis that can mimic cancer and to refine hardware for clinical convenience and safety.

“If future testing is successful, this system could help patients receive more precise surgery. Beyond breast cancer, the approach could be useful in other cancers where lymph node status matters or anywhere that rapid, label-free tissue assessment could help during surgery or pathology assessment,” said Viktor Gruev, research team leader at the University of Illinois at Urbana‑Champaign.

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University of Illinois at Urbana‑Champaign


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