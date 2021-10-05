U.S. Federal Readmission Fines Linked to Higher Mortality

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
- Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Proliferation of ML, AI and IoT
- Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- Low-Cost, Easy-to-Use Breathing Device to Help Cope with Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Poorer Resourced Healthcare Settings
- Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Combination Reduces Hospitalization Among High-Risk COVID-19 Patients
- Study Combining Brain MRI Findings and Latest RNA Sequencing Technology to Identify Drugs for Preventing Post-COVID Cognitive Impairment
- ECMO Life Support Offers Sickest COVID-19 Patients Slimmer Chance of Survival than Once Thought
- Unsupervised AI Predicts COVID-19 Progression and Patient Survival Directly from Chest CT Images
- Siemens Presents Breakthrough Innovations in Imaging and Therapy at Arab Health 2021
- Konica Minolta Presents Comprehensive Portfolio of Diagnostic Imaging Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Carestream Introduces Glass-Free Lux 35 Detector at Arab Health 2021
- Karl Storz Highlights Breakthrough Imaging Technology IMAGE1 S Rubina for Endosurgical Procedures
- Philips Introduces Future of Healthcare at Arab Health 2021